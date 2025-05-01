At Requiem Mass, Osinbajo, Obi, Fayemi, Others Pay Final Respects to Pascal Dozie

Obinna Chima





Dignitaries from across Nigeria’s banking, business and politics spheres gathered yesterday at a requiem mass at the Catholic Church of the Assumption, Falomo, Lagos, to pay their final respects to deceased boardroom guru and founder of the defunct Diamond Bank, Mr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie.

Among the notable figures present were former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Managing Director of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola and other executives of the telecoms company; Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Managing Director of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna; Managing Director of Afrinvest, Ike Chioke; former Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Jimi Agbaje, among several other executives and entrepreneurs.

Dozie, 85-years, the pioneer Chairman of MTN Nigeria, died on 8th April 2025, a day before his 86th birthday.

In his homily, the Parish Priest, Catholic Church of the Assumption, Rev. Father Francis Ike, spoke about the dedication of the deceased to his faith. He also narrated how arrangements had been made for the celebration of his 86th birthday.

“Pascal was very generous and passionate towards the needy. Pascal was so easy to get along with and was also friendly. He was very energetic and had a deep vision and passion to achieve great strides in life. Pascal was a friend to all and sundry. The turnout at his service of songs and his requiem mass this morning is testimony to that.

“Pascal lived a life of simplicity, generosity, and humility. He was always there for the less privileged, and we pray that his good deeds will bring him heavenly rewards through Christ Our Lord. Pascal will be loved and remembered even in death, for the good he did and the many souls he touched. He was an icon, he lived an adorable life, and recorded landmarks in the various positions that he led. He will be remembered for the footprints he left on the sands of time,” the priest said.

Preaching further to the congregation, he stressed the need for all to embrace humility just like the deceased, saying that was why he had a peaceful death.

“This life is a stage, and we are all here acting our part. We would all leave this stage. Pascal Dozie has played his part, and he has left the stage. You and I are on this stage now. This earth is not our home, but a marketplace. Heaven is our eternal home, therefore, we will go home one day,” he added.

In his remarks, the first son of the deceased and founder of Sparkle, Uzoma Dozie, thanked everyone for taking out time to honour his father despite their busy schedules.

Dozie, born April 9, 1939, in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, began his educational journey at Our Lady’s School in Emekuku, near Owerri, and advanced to the prestigious London School of Economics, where he earned a degree in Economics and a master’s in Administrative Science.

He established Diamond Bank at the age of 51, and through the financial institution that was dominant in retail banking, he made his most enduring mark.

At a time when banking in Nigeria was viewed with scepticism, he envisioned a customer-friendly, technology-driven financial institution. Diamond Bank overtime became a benchmark for innovation and integrity in the Nigerian financial space.

Under his leadership, Diamond Bank attracted top talent, pioneered electronic banking innovations, and set new standards for customer service. In 2006, he handed over leadership to his son, Uzoma Dozie, becoming one of the first Nigerian banking founders to successfully implement a family-led succession plan.

The deceased played a pivotal role in the early days of Nigeria’s mobile telecommunications revolution and was instrumental to the launch of MTN Nigeria, serving as its pioneer chairman. His leadership style was marked by humility, integrity, and long-term vision.

He was decorated with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s economic and financial sector.