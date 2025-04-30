Yamal: I Don’t Compare Myself to Messi

Teenage star, Lamine Yamal, has insisted that he is focused on his own game rather than comparisons with Lionel Messi as Barcelona aim to reach their first Champions League final for a decade.

Barcelona have not reached the showpiece event since they last won the title in 2015, with a team spearheaded by Messi.

They face Inter Milan in the first leg of their semi-final tonight, Barca’s first appearance at this stage since 2019 – again when they had Messi in their side.

The game at the Nou Camp is set to go ahead as normal despite nationwide power cuts affecting Spainon Monday and Tuesday.

Barcelona training and media conferences went ahead as normal, while a UEFA spokesperson told BBC Sport there is no impact on Wednesday’s game at present.

The Barcelona attack will feature Yamal, 17, on the right flank, the position played by Messi for the Spanish side with distinction for years.

However Yamal, speaking at a media conference on Tuesday, rejected comparisons with his fellow graduate of the club’s La Masia academy.

“I don’t compare myself to him, because I don’t compare myself to anyone – and much less with Messi,” Yamal told reporters, while also describing the Argentine as “the best player in history”.

“I don’t think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less – I’m going to enjoy myself, and be myself.”

Yamal is already a European champion with Spain – while he will make his 100th Barcelona appearance should he feature against Inter tonight.

He picked up another trophy at the weekend, setting up two goals as Barca beat Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey finalon Saturday.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said the euphoria from beating Madrid could help his side.

“There was big emotion at the end of the match,” said Flick. “This win against Real, it’s very important for the positive vibes, positive moments, it could push you on.” Flick said Wojciech Szczesny would continue in goal against Inter, despite the return to fitness of first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen after a long injury lay-off.