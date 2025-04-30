Tinubu Felicitates Ex-CEO of Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas, Tony Attah at 60

•Lauds Oriwu Sun’s publisher, Olowosago on paper’s 40th anniversary

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Mr Tony Attah, on his 60th birthday.

Mr Attah, former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria E&P Company (SNEPCo), and accomplished industry leader with decades of experience and a legacy of impactful leadership across global energy markets

played a significant role in aligning key stakeholders and the federal government of Nigeria in delivering NLNG’s $10 billion growth agenda through the Train 7 Final Investment Decision (FID).

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, acknowledged Mr Attah’s remarkable leadership and groundbreaking accomplishments, particularly his brilliant steering of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited in the successful $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s assets in Nigeria — a feat that stands as one of the most significant energy transactions in recent history.

President Tinubu celebrated Mr Attah on this milestone and wishes him good health and many more years of success and exemplary service to the nation.

The President also rejoiced with prominent journalist and publisher of Oriwu Sun community newspaper, Chief Monsor Olowosago, on the publication’s 40th anniversary.

Reputed as the most enduring community newspaper in the country, the Ikorodu-based Oriwu Sun has weathered the storms and remains on the newsstands till now.

President Tinubu praised Olowosago for his pioneering work in community journalism and contributions to the growth and development of the Ikorodu community and Lagos.

According to the President: “Through Oriwu Sun, Olowosago has helped to put Ikorodu on the centre stage by promoting and propagating the town.

“The newspaper has also proven invaluable to the development of the Ikorodu community and has helped preserve and promote the people’s culture, tradition, and religion”.

While praying that Oriwu Sun will surmount publishing challenges in a digital age, President Tinubu wished Olowosago good health and more grace.