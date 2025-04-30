Second Anniversary: 50 Achievements That Will Guarantee Tinubu’s Reelection

Reno Omokri





In exactly one month, President Bola Tinubu will mark his second anniversary as President, God sparing his life. Here are fifty achievements that will guarantee his reelection.

1. Reducing our debt from the $108 billion TInubu inherited from Buhari to $94 billion

2. The Nigerian Stock Exchange achieved her highest record of crossing the 100,000 All Share Index in January of 2024, thus briefly overtaking Argentina as the world’s most profitable market. It later hit another all time high of 109850.83 ASI in February of 2025

3. Student loans given to an unprecedented 200,000 students

4. Local Government Autonomy achieved as promised

5. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project

6. The Sokoto-Badagry Express Way Project

7. Capital inflow into Nigeria increased by 66.27% under this administration

8. Federal allocation to states increased by 300%

9. There has been no ASUU strike under Tinubu. The last ASUU strike in Nigeria ended on October 17, 2022, after eight months

10. The Federal Government facilitated a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, to secure daily direct flights to London, which crashed ticket prices on that route

11. Nigeria achieved a record trade surplus of $14.31 billion in 2024

12. Achieved a 3.84% quarterly GDP growth in 2024

13. Lagos’ GDP expanded from $100 billion to $259 billion

14. Fuel importation was reduced by 70%, with daily imports dropping from 44.6 million litres to 14.7 million litres, a decrease of 29.9 million litres

15. Local refining increased by more than 200%

16. Port Harcourt Refinery revived and operational

17. Wage support of N35,000 to all federal employees

18. Naira stabilised and is now among the world’s best-performing currencies, according to Fitch Ratings. In April 2024, Goldman Sachs rated it the world’s best-performing currency

19. The New Minimum Wage Bill passed and signed into law with N70,000 minimum wage

20. Nigeria increased her oil production to 1.5 million barrels, from barely a million barrels inherited, and has set a new target for 2.5 million barrels per day

21. Transparency and efficiency enhanced in Nigeria’s oil sector as the collector of oil receipts moved from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. PLC to the Central Bank of Nigeria, in line with global best practices

22. Fitch and S&P Global Ratings upgraded Nigeria’s economy to a Stable B

23. Nigeria came a close second at this year’s AFCON

24. Secured rights for the Nigerian Television Authority to broadcast the AFCON live, an unprecedented achievement

25. The Federal Government cleared all outstanding monies owed the Super Eagles and other sporting teams of the country by previous administrations

26. Nigeria broke her power generation record with a peak generation of 5,801.84MW and maximum daily energy [output] of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh), the highest ever attained in the history of the electricity industry in Nigeria

27. Achieved peaceful Executive-Legislative and Judicial relations throughout the subsistence of this administration

28. Achieved balance and federal character in the National Security Council, with all geopolitical zones represented, especially and including the Southeast, a significant departure from previous regimes

29. Reduction in financial crimes due to increased NIN-SIM linkage

30. Ended passport scarcity and waiting time for passport application, renewal and collection period to less than two weeks through the new online passport portal

31. President Tinubu displayed zero tolerance for even perceptions of corruption by immediately suspending a minister, pending investigations when corruption allegations arose

32. E-Gates facility installed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and entry into Nigeria is now seamless from that port

33. The Federal Government rehabilitated the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, even equipping it with speed cameras to increase road safety and expedite traffic

34. This administration took corrective action at the Central Bank of Nigeria by suspending and investigating, then charging the former CBN Governor to court, thereby restoring confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector and monetary policy

35. The Central Bank of Nigeria has repositioned Nigeria’s banking sector by establishing new capitalisation requirements to increase service delivery and prevent bank failures

36. Due to a substantial increase in capital inflow, Nigeria’s foreign reserve hit a year-to-date high of $40.877 billion at the end of 2024.

37. N50 billion was released to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the first half of 2024, which is more than double what was allocated by the previous administration

38. The Nigerian government facilitated with Meta to enable Nigerian content creators to monetise their content on Facebook beginning in June 2024

39. Significant improvement in commercial air safety in Nigeria, as there have been no civil aviation incidents during the pendency of this administration

40. Wastage reduced in the Presidency by the President’s executive order reducing his and the vice President’s entourage and security details during foreign and domestic trips

41. Further wastage reduction at the Presidency with the decrease in the Presidential Air Fleet by listing three planes for sale

42. The administration displayed increased service delivery by acting immediately on the six weeks degree for cash scandal and suspending the affected institutions

43. In the international arena, Nigeria projected her status as the regional power by intervening to restore law and order in Sierra Leone after a failed coup

44. Nigeria achieved a record increase of 67% in non-oil revenues in the first six months of the Tinubu administration, reaching N3.98 trillion. In the first quarter of 2025, non-oil revenue grew even further by 24.75 at $1.79 billion

45. There has been no incident of insecurity or attacks on the national rail infrastructure, as used to be the case in the recent past

46. President Tinubu Signed the 2023 Electricity Bill into Law to end federal monopoly in the power sector and empower states and the private sector to generate, distribute and transmit power.

47. Four Nigerian ports are now equipped to accommodate Very Large Ships, including Lekki Port, Apapa Port, Tin-can Island Port, and Onne Port in Port Harcourt

48. On Friday, May 3, 2024, Nigeria added 625 Megawatts of electricity to the national grid

49. Neutralisation of the most notorious bandit kingpins, including Ali Kachala, Boderi Isyaku, and Sani Dangote, which has resulted in a marked decrease in incidents of insecurity

50. The Federal Government has initiated and begun payment of the N50,000 Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme to nano businesses

51. As a result of the Federal Government’s monetary and fiscal policy, which led to significant upgrades of our economy, American Express introduced its first ever business credit card in Nigeria, thus, expanding access to credit to Nigerian businesses.

•Reno Omokri, Gospeller. Deep Thinker. #TableShaker. Ruffler of the Feathers of Obidents. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years. Hodophile. Hollywood Magazine Humanitarian of the Year, 2019. Business Insider Influencer of the Year 2022. 21st Most Talked About Person in Africa, 2024.