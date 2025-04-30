Napoli President Gives Condition on Osimhen’s Transfer to Saudi Arabia

Duro Ikhazuagbewith agency report

Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has admitted that he will be open to sell Victor Osimhen to Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal, for less than the striker’s release clause of 75 Million Euros.

According to Italian news outlet,II Mattino, Napoli will accept 65 Million Euros from Al Hilal for Osimhen, but on condition they get the cash not later than June.

In a report yesterday, II Mattino stressed that Napoli need the cash from Osimhen’s transfer to finance new signings for the new season.

It is now known fact that Napoli Coach, Antonio Conte, has been unhappy that the former Serie A champions lost top star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG and failed to land some of their top transfer targets in January.

Osimhen who is not bothered about his future as he’s preoccupied with helping Galatasaray retain the Turkish Super Lig title, instead, yesterday paid a touching tribute to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Remo Stars on social media.

Osimhen gifted the club a generous sum of N10 million in celebration of their historic league title win.

He’s believed to have split the donation equally between the players and the technical staff.

The gesture comes after Remo Starsclinched their first-ever NPFLcrown with a gritty 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

Osimhen, who has established a close relationship with Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede — also his assistant coach with the Super Eagles — personally calledthe team on Tuesday to congratulate them on their triumph.

He praised their “tenacity” and said he was “deeply impressed” by their determination throughout a challenging season.

They sealed the league title with three games to spare, reaching an uncatchable 68 points, 10 clear of second-placed Rivers United.

Substitute Olamilekan Sulaiman Adedayo’s 84th-minute thunderbolt in Sunday’s match delivered the decisive blow, sending the Sky Blue Stars into raptures and finally ending their run of near-misses — having finished second in the last two campaigns.