  • Wednesday, 30th April, 2025

Lagos Receives New School Infrastructure to Boost Teaching Quality 

Education | 21 minutes ago

Funmi Ogundare 

As part of efforts to enhance the quality of basic education and improve learning outcomes in Lagos, a member of the House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency Hon Wale Raji, has handed over newly constructed and furnished blocks of classrooms to the state government..

The newly built blocks of classrooms are expected to serve hundreds of pupils.

The handover ceremony, held recently in Epe, was marked by massive support from key stakeholders and government representatives.

The classroom blocks at Anglican Primary School Ebute Afuye, Epe, were handed over to the state government through the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB).

Raji stressed the importance of investing in infrastructure to ensure an enabling environment for learning.

“Education remains the bedrock of societal development. These new classrooms will not only reduce overcrowding,” the politician stated. “But also provide a more conducive learning space for our children in Epe.”

The SUBEB Chairman, Dr. Hakeem Shittu, who was represented by Hon. Wale Jimoh, a board member in charge of the curriculum department, lauded the collaboration between various levels of government and stakeholders. 

“This project underscores our collective commitment to improving access and quality in basic education,: he stated, thanking the donor for the impactful initiative.

Also, the Chairman of Epe Local Government, Princess Surah Olayemi Animashaun, Oloja of Epe Land, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, and other dignitaries were in attendance.

