Kukah Lauds Sani For Stabilising Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, and Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna state, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, has commended the Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani, for his efforts in stabilising the state.

Kukah made the commendation on Wednesday when he led the management of the university on a courtesy call on the governor at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

The clergyman also lauded Sani for going beyond the call of duty in making the establishment of the university a reality.

Kukah said the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Barnabas Qurix, had been visiting relevant ministries, departments and agencies of government to facilitate the commencement of academic session in the university.

He said the university which is being built on the pioneering efforts of the former NOK University, will be one of the best institutions in the country.

“The university will commence academic session in September but it has a few challenges that will require the intervention of Kaduna State.

“The university will need more infrastructure in the coming years and for this reason, it requires more land for expansion. The school will also require access road, utility vehicles and adequate security”, Kukah said.

Responding, the governor said he had been working closely with Kukah, noting that the clergyman is a pillar of support.

Sani said his doors were always open for consultation amongst the diverse people of Kaduna state, irrespective of their ethno-religious or party affiliations.

He said his developmental strides in Kaduna state were made possible because of the prevailing peace in the state.

Sani said peace was achieved because of his administration’s policy of taking development to every part of the state, irrespective of whether or not the area voted for him.

The governor said the state ministry of education will make funds available to the university through the Tertiary Education Tax fund (TETFUND).

Sani promised to allocate more land to the university, adding that the Managing Director of Kaduna State Roads Agency(KADRA) will assess the access roads in the school for necessary action.

On security, the governor noted that although there were many military formations in Kachia, he promised to collaborate with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to strengthen security.

He also promised to look into the issue of provision of utility vehicles for the university.