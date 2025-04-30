‘How Young Professionals Can Succeed’

Immediate-past Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has identified self-growth, the desire to become a better version of oneself, as key to achieving financial freedom in every profession.

Akinwuntan stressed the need to learn, relearn and unlearn, saying they are critical for success.

Those who want to succeed, he said, should not be afraid of failing.

Akinwuntan stated these at the Lagos Archdiocesan Young Catholic Professionals (YCP) Day 2025, with the theme, “Self-growth and financial freedom: Lessons from disruptors.”

The ex-bank chief, who was the keynote speaker said: “It is not about falling, but about what happens afterwards. A can-do spirit does not mean you’re right all the time.”

On how to attain financial freedom, he advised young professionals to distinguish between consumption and investments, urging them to focus on acquiring assets that add value.

“Save 70 per cent of what you earn,” he advised, highlighting the need to start planning for retirement early while not living above one’s means, such as acquiring expensive rather than functional vehicles or gadgets.

Another secret of success, he said, is to look out for opportunities, which is what disruptors do.

According to him, disruptors see opportunities amid problems and try to solve them for the common good.

He highlighted qualities and characteristics for success, which include:vision, strategy, innovation, execution, growth, market share, returns, values and integrity, and faith.

Akinwuntan also stressed the importance of leadership.

He said: “It is what you do, not a designation. A leader must have the courage to go forward despite fear of failing.”

Stressing the importance of integrity, he advised: “Seek mentoring. Learn from other people’s mistakes and successes. Above all, do not follow earthly purpose to miss out on the ultimate prize.”

The event also had a panel discussion with the MD/CEO of Techno Oil, Nkechi Obi; financial expert and founder/CEO of OO Value Investment, Mrs Oghogho Osula and tech expert and co-founder of Vpay, Chibuzo Ike; Founder/CEO of Market Doctors Nigeria, Dr Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo, and marketing communications strategist/co-lead of Superteam Nigeria, Harrison Obiefule, as the panelists.

Dr Ayo-Oyalowo said self-growth, to her, means a professional knowing that he or she “is made for more”.

She recalled how she left her well-paying job and took up an internship in an oil and gas firm to gain experience in her entrepreneurial journey.

Underscoring the importance of humility and willingness to learn, she said: “Be humble and drop whatever airs you have.”

On her part, Mrs Obi warned against going into a line of business simply because others are successful in it.

“Experience is important. Without self-development, financial independence will be impossible,” she said.

Ike recommended being adaptable, saying: “You have to be constantly aware of trends to see how you can apply them to your own context.”

Mrs Osula added that one does not need to earn too much to set something aside for investment.

Obiefule made the point of being prayerful, saying there can be no success without divine favour.

“My support for this noble event is rooted in our belief that faith and professionalism are not mutually exclusive but beautifully intertwined.

“It is my sincere hope that this gathering ignites fresh passion, fosters genuine connections, and reminds every young professional here today that they are called not just to succeed, but to serve, to lead, and to shine,” he stated in his goodwill message.

Chairman of the local organising committee, Kelechukwu Uzoka, a lawyer, said the theme was both timely and compelling.

“In a world where change is constant and innovation shapes every sphere of life, young professionals must become resilient, forward-thinking, and financially literate,” he said.

He said the event was designed to enable members to reflect on how disruptors – “people who dared to think differently and act boldly” – have transformed industries and carved paths of influence.

LAYCP President, Azi John Ogbeide, said the event was significant as it coincided with the association’s silver jubilee anniversary in a universal jubilee year.

Highlighting key achievements and plans of his executive committee in five months, he urged “all professionals to take a walk with us through this wonderful journey of evolution to becoming a more mature association that is the pride of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos”.

Aside from reviving a defunct YCP chapter with four new to be revived in the next two months, the executive plans to train 1,000 members and youth for career growth, organise mentorship programmes, constitute a board of patrons, organise the first social day in October, among others.