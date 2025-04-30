FXTM Academy Hosts Unforgettable Charity Cycling Race

FXTM Academy recently gathered cycling enthusiasts from across the nation

for an exhilarating charity cycling event.

Last Saturday, 19th April 2025, the cycling competition attracted 200 participants from cities including Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Ibadan, Abeokuta, and Lagos, showcasing a strong spirit of sportsmanship and community engagement.

The event featured six categories—Professional Male, Professional Female, Junior Male, Junior Female, Veteran Male, and Veteran Female—providing opportunities for cyclists of all skill levels to compete.

Registration commenced at 6:30 am and the race began at 8:00 a.m., with Juniors completing 10 laps, Veterans tackling 14, and Professionals racing an impressive 20 laps, each lap spanning 2.8 kilometers.

Participants vied for significant cash prizes, with winners in the Professional categories receiving ₦800,000, ₦500,000, ₦300,000, and ₦200,000 respectively for the top four positions. Cyclists finishing in 5th to 15th places were also rewarded with ₦50,000 each.

In the Junior Male and Female categories, the top three spots earned ₦200,000, ₦100,000, and ₦50,000, respectively. Veteran winners took home ₦500,000, ₦300,000, and ₦200,000 for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively.

It was a Celebration of Sportsmanship and Unity as participants and cycling fans praised FXTM Academy for organising an event that fostered unity and provided a platform for cyclists to showcase their talents.

Many attendees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to take part in such a well-organised and inclusive competition, eagerly anticipating future events.

The event also highlighted FXTM Academy’s commitment to empowering communities and promoting similar values that also align with cycling which are perseverance, discipline, endurance and continuous improvement.

FXTM Academy’s Country Representative, Kelechi Ehibudu said: “FXTM Academy wants to empower communities and promote similar values that also align with cycling which are perseverance, discipline, endurance and continuous improvement.”

With its outstanding success, this charity cycling event has established a new benchmark for community-focused initiatives in Nigeria.

FXTM Academy’s dedication to blending sport, charity, and empowerment has left a lasting impact, inspiring many to look forward to our future events