FROM LAGOS TO THE WORLD

Sanwo-Olu shares blueprint for infrastructure-led growth at Harvard, writes

ADEWALE MARTINS

In a demonstration of Lagos State’s growing global influence, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently stood before an esteemed audience at Harvard Business School to share a story of transformation, propelled by infrastructure, innovation, and an ambitious vision for Africa’s most populous city.

Speaking to students enrolled in “Understanding Africa: Business, Entrepreneurship, Political Economy and the Complexities of a Continent”, a course taught by Professor Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Sanwo-Olu painted a vivid picture of Lagos as a model of infrastructure-led prosperity. His message was clear: when thoughtfully executed, infrastructure is not just about building bridges and roads, but about driving inclusive growth, empowering communities, and redefining a city’s global relevance.

The Governor’s lecture, titled “Building the Future: Lagos State’s Infrastructure-Led Transformation”, explored how strategic investments in transportation, housing, climate resilience, and industrial development are helping Lagos evolve into a truly global city, capable of competing on the world stage while addressing the complex realities of rapid urbanization. Sanwo-Olu emphasized that infrastructure development lies at the heart of his administration’s agenda. He detailed several landmark projects undertaken by the state government to ease transportation bottlenecks, improve housing availability, foster climate innovation, and attract industrial investments.

“Our commitment is not only to build for today but to lay a solid foundation for future generations,” Sanwo-Olu said. “Lagos is an example of how African cities can leverage infrastructure to drive prosperity and inclusion.”

He cited the development of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit system, the expansion of road networks, and the introduction of new housing schemes as tangible evidence of the administration’s focus. Furthermore, the state’s foray into climate innovation — such as adopting renewable energy solutions and implementing resilient plans against flooding — marks Lagos as a leader in urban sustainability on the continent.

Sanwo-Olu pointed out that as Lagos continues to urbanize, these investments ensure that growth is sustainable and beneficial for all residents, not just the privileged few.

What particularly stood out for Sanwo-Olu was the high level of engagement from the students during the interactive session that followed his lecture. Describing the students as “brilliant” and “deeply interested” in Africa’s evolving political and economic landscape, the Governor was impressed by the range and depth of the questions posed.

From leadership and governance models to sustainable revenue generation, infrastructure renewal, and innovative investment partnerships, the students’ inquiries reflected a deep understanding of the challenges — and immense opportunities — facing African cities today.

“Their insightful and thought-provoking questions showcased just how much interest there is in Africa’s urban transformation,” Sanwo-Olu remarked. “It reaffirmed for me that there is a growing global awareness of Africa’s potential and the pivotal role cities like Lagos will play in shaping the future.”

Sanwo-Olu’s session was not only a moment to showcase Lagos’ achievements but also an opportunity to contribute to broader global conversations about urbanization, development economics, and the future of African cities.

Throughout his presentation, Sanwo-Olu underscored a central theme: infrastructure is more than bricks and mortar, it is a catalyst for inclusive growth.

He shared how well-planned infrastructure projects in Lagos are designed to unlock economic potential, connect under-served communities, stimulate private sector investment, and create jobs. According to him, the goal is to create a city where prosperity is not confined to a few but is spread across all social strata.

“Our goal is clear: to build a Lagos where opportunities abound for everyone, where infrastructure connects dreams to reality, and where the city’s rise is powered by the empowerment of its people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu’s lecture at Harvard coincides with broader efforts by his administration to position Lagos as a truly global city. Recently, Lagos State signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EnterpriseNGR and The City UK for the establishment of an International Financial Centre in Lagos — the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa.

The planned financial centre will serve as a hub for local and international investors, further cementing Lagos’ reputation as the economic heartbeat of Africa. According to Sanwo-Olu, this project reflects Lagos’ broader ambition: to localize global ideas, attract international partnerships, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“This is not just about Lagos or Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said. “It’s about putting Africa on the map as a destination for global finance, innovation, and sustainable development.”

Reflecting on the experience, Sanwo-Olu expressed deep gratitude to the Harvard community for the warm hospitality and stimulating intellectual engagement. He described the experience as “truly special,” noting that exchanges like this are crucial for bridging the gap between theory and real-world practice, especially as the world becomes increasingly interconnected.

“It was an amazing experience speaking at Harvard Business School,” he said. “I am even more inspired to continue our work in Lagos, knowing that the world is paying attention to Africa’s urban renaissance.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Harvard visit was more than just a lecture. It was a strategic opportunity to showcase Lagos’ evolution and to project a confident vision of Africa’s future. His message resonated strongly: cities like Lagos, with their dynamic populations and vast potential, are poised to drive the next chapter of global economic growth.

As the session concluded, one thing became clear: Lagos is not merely growing; it is rising in relevance, influence, and ambition. And if Sanwo-Olu’s vision continues to unfold as planned, Lagos may well become a blueprint for how African cities can harness infrastructure, innovation, and inclusive governance to redefine prosperity in the 21st century.

Martins writes from Lagos