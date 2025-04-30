Foundation Seeks Sensitisation on Use of Pedestrian Bridges in FCT Highways 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Uche Collins Foundation, has sought partnership with relevant stakeholders to increase sensitisation on the use of pedestrian bridges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) highways.

The foundation stressed that many of the pedestrian bridges in the nation’s capital are seen as monumental decorations, while admonishing pedestrians to make use of them to guard against any form of accidents.

Briefing the press Tuesday in Abuja, the President of the Foundation, Mr. Uche Collins Onyemere, said that as an NGO, “we feel the need to increase sensitisation and awareness of this public facility, hence reaching out to good spirited individual, organisations to partner with us in driving this message”.

According to Oyemere, “We understand that road signs are more than just markers—they are vital tools for ensuring road safety. As a foundation, we believe that every step matters. Our mission is to create safer, more walkable communities for pedestrians of all ages and backgrounds.

“We are dedicated to raising awareness, advocating for better infrastructure, and ensuring that pedestrians can move freely and safely, without fear of accidents or harm.”

He maintained that pedestrians are among the most vulnerable groups on the streets, stating: “Every year, countless lives are affected by accidents involving pedestrians, and many of these tragedies could have been prevented with better urban planning and road safety measures.

“That’s why we’re working relentlessly to make walking a safe and enjoyable activity for all. Pedestrian bridges are an essential part of modern urban infrastructure.”

Oyemere opined that these elevated walkways not only serve as practical solutions to overcome barriers such as busy highways, rivers, railways, and steep terrains but also contribute to the broader goals of improving safety, promoting sustainability, and enhancing the quality of life in urban environments.

In this post, he hinted that the foundation will explore the various benefits of pedestrian bridges, their design considerations, their roles in urban planning, and examples of iconic pedestrian bridges from around the world.

His words: “Early pedestrian bridges were often simple, functional structures designed with minimal aesthetics. However, as urban planners and architects began to recognise the social, environmental, and economic impacts of infrastructure, pedestrian bridges evolved into more intricate designs.

“Today, they are celebrated not only for their functionality but also for their beauty and their potential to contribute to the identity and character of a city.

“To this end, we call on relevant stakeholders to harmonise environment for motivations for the citizens to see the importance, as well as imbibe the culture of using the pedestrian bridges in the FCT highways and other parts of Nigeria.”