FG Launches e-Invoicing System to Curb Tax Evasion, Boost Transparency

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The federal government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), yesterday launched a new electronic invoicing platform, Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) e–Invoicing system, to modernize fiscal and transactional processes in Nigeria, while also promoting transparency and accountability in tax management.

Speaking during the formal unveiling and inauguration of the steering committee for the National Electronic Invoicing Initiative, the Technical Lead, National e-Invoicing, Sadiq Arogundade, said the platform is designed to standardize invoice creation and exchange across sectors – public and private – under the broader umbrella of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) framework.

“We are working to ensure invoice exchange and creation conform to the DPI framework, which includes components such as identity, data exchange, and payments, and the system allows for seamless, interoperable data sharing – enabling cross-border invoice interchange and integration with existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

“Identity is key. We know who the invoice originates from and where it is going. This offers a new level of integrity and oversight to commercial transactions,” he said.

The initiative, piloted in collaboration with both government institutions and major private sector players, includes representatives from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), Nigeria Customs Service, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and private corporations such as MTN, UBA, CEPLAT, United bank of Africa (UBA), and Huawei.

Arogundade explained: “Huawei is already fully integrated into the pilot program, which currently targets large taxpayers with complex systems, this approach allows us to manage feedback efficiently before scaling the use cases to medium and small taxpayers.

“Once the pilot is concluded, the system will be expanded to include all eligible large taxpayers and eventually reach medium and small-scale enterprises.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chief of Staff to the FIRS Executive Chairman, Tayo Koleoso, described the project as a transformative milestone in Nigeria’s tax administration reform.

He noted that the initiative, driven by FIRS Chairman Dr. Zacch Adedeji, is designed to provide real-time visibility into business transactions, improve efficiency, and strengthen national revenue mobilization.

“This is not just a technological upgrade; it is a national project aimed at delivering transparency and accountability in our fiscal system, we are now at the threshold of the pilot implementation phase, and the Inter-Agency Steering Committee will play a key role in ensuring cross-agency coordination and practical rollout.” he added.