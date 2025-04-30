FG Distributes Food Items, Solar-powered Systems to Women in Delta

Thousands of women in Delta State went home empowered on Tuesday as the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, flagged off the renewed hope empowerment program with women, families and vulnerable groups returning home with 50kg bags of rice, solar packed home system and fabrics.

The minister assured the crowd that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, meant well for them, assuring them of more dividends of democracy.

She reaffirmed that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president and under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, women in the state will no longer be left at the margins of national development, they will lead it, drive it, and own it.

She said: “We are here today to officially flag off the Renewed Hope Women’s Empowerment Programme for Delta State, which is part of the strategic interventions we are rolling out across the nation to empower our women socially, economically, and politically.

“As part of this intervention, we are commencing with the distribution of food and non-food items to vulnerable women, to strengthening their economic resilience. More significantly, we are also launching the distribution of Solar Home Power Systems to selected women beneficiaries.

“These solar systems are bridges to opportunity. They will provide safe and reliable energy, improve household security, reduce health risks from kerosene and firewood, and empower women-owned microenterprises to thrive. For us, one of our goals is to end energy poverty.

“Today’s intervention is only a part of a broader strategic shift being led by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs. Across the country, we are scaling up impactful, high-priority initiatives that are changing the narrative for Nigerian women and girls.”

Sulaiman-Ibrahim reassured the mammoth crowd who sang praises of the President and his wife that all efforts are interconnected, noting that the federal government’s goal is not an isolated interventions, but a holistic, transformational agenda that puts women at the center of Nigeria’s economic resurgence, democratic consolidation, and climate resilience.

“I say to the women of Delta State today: please do not see this intervention as an act of charity, they are tools of empowerment. Let us use them. Let us build from them. Let us rise together.

“As you are all aware, when a woman is empowered with economic assets, she changes her household. When she is equipped with clean energy, she saves her health, her time, and her dreams.

“When she is given a voice in leadership, she transforms communities, policies, and futures.”

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of the state, Monday Onyeme, assured the minister of the state’s support, promising that it will key into the programmes of the minister and the federal government as members of the biggest party in Africa, the APC.