FG Declares  May 1 Public Holiday

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared tomorrow 1st May, 2025 as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, reiterated the need for peace to drive industrialisation and economic growth.

Tunji-Ojo commended workers for their diligence and sacrifice. He noted that workers’ efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

According to the minister, ”There is dignity in labour. The dedication and commitment to the work we do, is vital to nation-building.”

He therefore, urged workers to imbibe the culture of innovation and productivity.

Tunji-Ojo encouraged workers to raise the bar of their trade to drive and upgrade the bar of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation’s wealth.

He assured Nigerians that, “this administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.”

While wishing workers a happy celebration, the minister urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the present administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda he has promised.