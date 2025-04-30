  • Wednesday, 30th April, 2025

E4 Summit Calls for Urgent Investment in Nigeria’s Glass Future

Business | 27 minutes ago

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Leaders in sustainable development, academia, and industry gathered recently at the University of Lagos for the E4 Glass Innovation Summit, hosted by UNILAG and the Arcline Beehive Design Foundation (ABDF).

In her keynote address, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on SDGs, urged participants to reimagine glass not just as a material, but as a movement for sustainability, health, and economic growth.

“Glass is a bridge between our buildings and our responsibility to the environment,” Dr. Finnih-Awokoya said. “Innovation without intention is not enough. Every pane of glass must be a commitment to a greener, healthier, and more resilient future.”

Highlights from the Summit included: The role of glass technologies in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); The economic potential of a national glass industry to diversify Nigeria’s economy beyond oil; Innovations such as smart glass and solar control glazing that dramatically improve building energy efficiency; and Glass as a safer, recyclable alternative to plastics in addressing Nigeria’s environmental challenges.

Architect Adeolu Okulaja, Chair of ABDF’s Board of Trustees, stressed that “Nigeria has the ingredients to become a leader in glass manufacturing. If properly harnessed, glass could rival oil as a key driver of our economy.”

The Summit concluded with a strong call for public and private investment in research, infrastructure, and training programmes that will position Nigeria at the forefront of glass innovation in Africa.

