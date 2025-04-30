Dembele Silences Gunners as PSG Gain Advantage at the Emirates 

Ousmane Dembele fired Paris Saint-Germain to lone goal advantage over host Arsenal last night at the Emirates Stadium in London as Arsenal’s Champions League dreams are now hanging by a thread.

The London Gunners who romped to a 2-0 win against the Parisienne last in October, were hoping for a similar result but were extinguished inside four minutes.

Dembele, who was axed for that league phase meeting, made his mark with the first kick of the game to silence the Emirates faithfuls.

Mikel Merino thought he’d equalised straight after half-time, but his header was chalked off following a lengthy VAR check.

PSG came close to doubling their advantage late on, but Bradley Barcola and Goncalos Ramos both squandered gilt-edged chances.

Arsenal, who famously have never won the European Cup, now face a season-defining night in France for the second leg next week.

RESULT

Arsenal 0-1 PSG

