Consumers to Changemakers: Terra Ambassadors Unwrap Joy

Terra Seasoning Cube has once again proven that brand engagement goes beyond just celebrity endorsements by unveiling its new set of ambassadors from everyday consumers. This initiative, which follows an open call for participation, temporarily places three everyday consumers in the spotlight, allowing them to embody the brand’s value of “Unwrapping Joy” before Terra’s main ambassador, Chioma Akpotha, resumes her role. Through this campaign, Terra is reinforcing its dedication to celebrating and empowering its consumers while maintaining strong connections with the communities it serves.

Among the newly unveiled ambassadors is Franca Eze, a cervical cancer survivor who has turned her pain into purpose. With a firm belief that awareness saves lives, Franca has dedicated herself to educating women on the importance of early detection and screenings. As her pet project for Terra, she took breast cancer awareness to Ajegunle, organizing free breast cancer screenings for women in the community in commemoration of International Women’s Day. Through Terra’s support, Franca has been able to bridge the gap in healthcare access for underserved women, spreading awareness and bringing hope.

Another inspiring story comes from Joel Abayomi, who was moved by the dedication of Lagos drivers who keep the city moving. Understanding the long hours and challenges they face daily, Joel set out to show appreciation by distributing special care packages to drivers across the city. With Terra’s support, his initiative not only brought smiles but also highlighted the importance of recognizing everyday heroes who contribute significantly to society.

Victoria Onyenweama, the third ambassador, chose to focus on medical students, acknowledging the immense stress they undergo during training. Recognizing that these future doctors have little time to unwind, Victoria organized a special relaxation and appreciation event at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). With games, gifts, and delicious food provided by Terra, she created a space for laughter and bonding, offering a much-needed break from the rigors of medical school. The selection of Franca, Joel, and Victoria as Terra Cube Ambassadors reflects the brand’s commitment to making an impact in local communities and “unwrapping joy” in everyday life. Rather than limiting brand representation to celebrities, Terra is engaging real people who embody this value and mission of unwrapping joy. By supporting initiatives that bring smiles and make a difference, Terra is not just selling a product, it is fostering a movement of kindness, empowerment, and shared experiences.

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, emphasised the brand’s dedication to putting consumers first. “At TGI Group, we believe that our consumers are the heart of our brand. Their love and loyalty inspire us, and we are committed to involving them in every step of our journey. This initiative is a testament to that commitment, and the massive engagement we’ve received reaffirms how much our brand means to people.”

As Chioma Akpotha prepares to resume her ambassadorial role, Terra Seasoning Cube continues to bridge the gap between brand engagement and real-life impact, ensuring that its consumers remain at the forefront of every campaign.