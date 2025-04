The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Emem Usoro, has lost her mother, Mrs. Eno Nnana Usoro, who passed away peacefully in Abuja. She was 78.



Born on June 30, 1946, Mrs. Usoro’s death was revealed by family sources, who disclosed that she passed away on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

A formal family statement will be released after consultations.