Ayo Adebanjo: Life, Times and Impacts

By Chinedu Okeke





French philosopher, writer and social theorist, Simon de Beauvoir, once captured the human journey thus: “every living moment is a sliding towards death.”

Like him, Punch columnist, Tunde Odesola, in a 2018 essay titled: ‘Obasanjo ambushes Soyinka on Olumo Rock,’ painted a picture of the never-ending struggles between contradictions.

He expressed: “Humanity oscillates between extreme opposites; darkness paints the beauty of light; fear skirts the periphery of bravery; ugliness envies beauty; falsehood stalks truth, death ambushes life; good wrestles evil; all in an everlasting tussle.”

In fact, Christians holy book, the Bible, explains this inherent balance in Ecclesiastes 3:1-11, stating: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.”

Though Baba Ayo Adebanjo’s watch in the land of the living has ended, everyone who crossed paths with him on this side must take solace in the fact that his 96 years were extremely impactful as his best days were long and spectacular.

Virtually every one of his 96 years was marked by purpose and principle as well as commitment and fairness to an egalitarian society.

Early life

In 1950, Chief Ayo Adebanjo started his career in public service, when he took a clerical role in the Ministry of Health in Lagos.

At the time, he was posted to a department charged with registering births and deaths.

But what began as a routine civil service job was soon disrupted by his deepening involvement in anti-colonial protests, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Adebanjo’s political awakening had started even earlier, in 1943, when he became a Zikist, a loyal disciple of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and an active participant in the growing movement for Nigeria’s independence.

Between 1947 and 1953, he worked as a journalist with the Nigerian Tribune, a paper founded by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Awolowo, who would later become the leader of the Action Group, AG, used the Tribune as both a platform and a tool in his political battles. It was within the pages of this newspaper that Adebanjo sharpened his writing skills, political thinking and rights advocacy.

His stint in journalism eventually opened the door to full-time politics.

Adebanjo joined the youth wing of the Action Group and rose to become its organising secretary. This period laid the foundation for his lifelong dedication to justice, equity, and the restructuring of Nigeria’s political framework.

Disciplined, intellectually curious and guided by a strong sense of social justice, Adebanjo was heavily influenced by Nigerian finest nationalists – Azikiwe and Awolowo.

While they represented different political traditions, both leaders shaped his nationalist ideals, which became evidential as he got older.

In 1953, Adebanjo left Nigeria for the United Kingdom to study law, a decision motivated by his desire to arm himself with the intellectual tools necessary to advocate for federalism, constitutional governance, and social justice back home.

He completed his legal studies and was called to the English Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1961.

Travails

For a man with strong convictions on what he sees as a just cause, it did not matter to Pa Adebanjo that personal sacrifices would be made in the pursuit of what he believes to be just.

Not for him the deflection to sentiments fueled by the pursuit of filthy lucre.

During the First Republic, Second Republic, Ibrahim Babangid’s ill-fated Third Republic and this Fourth Republic, Pa Adebanjo had always spoken his mind and made sacrifices in the pursuit of justice and fairness.

Intent on forging a united southern front, his involvement in the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, as well as his presence and support for activities of Ohannaeze Ndigbo and the Middle Belt Forum, presented Pa Adebanjo as an individual in whose mind the need for southern unity took primacy of place.

Uniquely, during the run up to the 2023 presidential elections, Pa Adebanjo aupppoeted Peter Obi, an Igbo, of Labour Party, LP, against Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba son.

He premised his decision on the need to ensure that the Igbos are meant to be properly integrated politically.

Death

Having passed on at the age of 96 at his Lekki residence in Lagos, there was an outpouring of grief over his demise.

Elder statesman Tanko Yakasai, who conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the entire members of the family, described the death as a colossal loss not only to the immediate members of his family and the entire Yaruba people but to the entire country, Nigeria.

He said: “A dedicated patriot, Chief Adebanjo was a committed nationalist who maintained cordial relationships with other fellow Nigerians, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.”

On his part, a South-West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, stated that the country has lost yet another true nationalist and great politician.

He said: Baba was an epitome of truth and a passionate advocate of true federalism, restructuring, and devolution of powers, which are the only workable templates of effective governance, political stability, and more peaceful coexistence in a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-religious society such as Nigeria.”

He also played a greater role in the formation and activities of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, which fought for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993, presidential election believed to have been won by the late business mogul, Chief M. K. O. Abiola.”

Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, said: “The last time I spoke with him, his words left a lasting impression: ‘Always stand on the path of justice.’ That advice remains a guiding principle in my life, and I reaffirm my commitment to upholding it in honour of his memory. In my association with Pa Adebanjo, I come to appreciate Nelson Mandela’s words, like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.

“As we mourn his departure, let us also celebrate a life well-lived in service to humanity and commit ourselves to upholding the values he so passionately championed. May his death not be in vain. “Instead, let it serve as a renewed call to action for all who believe in justice and FAIRNESS.“

*Okeke is a public policy consultant based in Abuja

Utuama: The Eagle Goes Home

By Oma Djebah





“We should all give our best to public service, and be grateful because it is a privilege to be called upon,’’ he would cheerfully declare, every now and then, at our weekly meetings of the Delta State Executive Council. Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and deputy governor of Delta State (2007-2015), an erudite scholar-administrator, was a towering legal figure, with congenial demeanor, whose infectious smile, hearty fatherly figure, and moral leadership, animated meetings. I had the pleasure of being a member of the Delta State Executive Council as the State’s Honourable Commissioner for Information, and worked under Utuama when he was the deputy governor of the oil-producing State. However, it wasn’t at the Council Chambers of the Delta State Executive Council that I first met the inimitable professor whose life was a testament to the power of service, integrity, and leadership. I have had the privilege of knowing the late highly accomplished legal scholar-jurist, for more than three decades.

This explains why I find myself in the midst of an ocean of emotional grief as I pen this tribute in honour of the legacy of the esteemed Professor and revered administrator. He was a mentor, friend, leader and a guiding star. His passing on November 2, 2024, at the age of 77 has left a huge void in our families, communities, Delta State, and the larger Nigerian Society. Utuama, whose funeral service holds on April 30, was an eagle in legal Scholarship, a giant in law, a lofty figure, and above all, a genial, good-natured personality. His sad death marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria’s legal and political history. He was an intellectual icon, a pleasant legal practitioner, forthright politician, and top-notch administrator, whose contributions to the tapestry of legal scholarship and public service were phenomenal and compelling. Indeed, Utuama’s colossal legal stature as a scholar-jurist was like an eagle, king of the birds. Like an eagle, he possessed expansive knowledge, adept administrative acuity and soaring professional proficiency.

I would like to say without any equivocation that Utuama, a sublime professor of law, admirable public administrator and a unique politician, was Nigeria’s Professor William Blackstone, one of Britain’s most globally reputed and accomplished jurists who was an embodiment of the rich virtues of public service, noble politics, sound legal practice and deep knowledge of the Bench. Oxford-educated Blackstone, famous for his excellent legal commentaries on the Laws of England, whose biography has been translated into about 31 languages, was a public administrator of note, a distinguished member of Parliament, representing the Borough of Hindon in 1761, and a very successful legal scholar-jurist. Like Blackstone, Utuama’s illustrious and noble career traversed the intersection of worthy Legal practice, Scholarship, Politics and public administration. At different times, he was an outstanding professor of Law at the University of Lagos whose ground-breaking scholarly works stood him out; former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State (1999-2007); deputy governor of Delta State (2007-2015) and founder of Prime Chambers. He helped to bridge the domains of law, politics and academics.

He was one of the most esteemed legal minds in the legal profession in the global south. His intellectual prowess, honesty, loyalty and calm comportment stood him out like a shining lighthouse. He had a very unique perspective as an elderly figure at the Delta State Executive Council, where his stellar interventions on tricky, delicate subject matters were always well-received. His rich contributions to many public policy matters in Delta State cannot be overestimated. In fact, his chairmanship of critical State Committees to address knotty issues underscored this point. I was privileged to work under him as the Honourable Commissioner for Information (2007-2011) during the administration of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, a calm, and visionary administrator; his unique capacity to identify brains and put them to the patriotic service of Delta state was equally unique, and applaudable. The benefits Delta State gained from Utuama’s towering legal stature, priceless knowledge and cherished contributions, were to my mind, crucial to key successes of the Delta State government at different times. He was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the State during the administration of Chief James Ibori. And many may recall with nostalgia how Utuama’s sterling expertise and pragmatism, addressed tricky aspects of the knotty legal quandary over 13 per cent derivation vis-a-vis revenue allocation as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

I have known late Professor Utuama for over three decades. I met him for the first time at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG) where he was teaching Land Law. Apart from hailing from the same ethnic demographic, Utuama was a mentor to me and many others. As a practicing journalist in Lagos, I wanted some clarity on an issue relating to land law, and a colleague, asked that I meet the eminent professor as an acknowledged subject matter expert. He was very warm, fatherly and most welcoming. Another thing that struck me about him was that he had a strong admiration for men of the pen. Consequently, we struck a life-long relationship. Thus, during my time as a Master’ s Student in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD) at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, I would customarily bob into his office.

He was without doubt, one of the most erudite, humble and compassionate Scholars-public administrators I ever knew. Utuama was always a go-to-person on tricky, complicated public policy matters. He was not only a quintessential legal mind but also profoundly analytical. His rigorous analytical skills and profundity of thought were valuable assets that many of us in the Delta State government benefitted from. These fine attributes resonated far and wide. I am convinced that anyone who encountered Utuama would agree with me that Nigeria has lost one of her most brilliant legal minds. He was a rare asset to Delta State, and a great gift to Nigeria.

Utuama evinced both forthrightness and uprightness. Sometime in 1994, I had cause to visit him once more. A team of accomplished experts drawn from various fields; notably engineering, geology, geo-environmental studies, law, media, architecture, diplomacy, medicine, economics, accountancy, had put together a Consortium to engage the then Niger Delta Environmental Studies (NDES) chaired by late Boardroom guru, Dr Gamaliel Onosode. I had approval of the body to reach out to Professor Utuama if he would like to be involved in the Consortium notwithstanding that the team already had very formidable professors of Law. He welcomed the idea with open arms. However, he politely nixed the invitation on grounds that it would amount to a conflict of interest as he was already part of a similar group assembled by the University of Lagos under the leadership of Professor Jelili Omotola, to equally submit a bid to the Onosode-led NDES. My respect for him grew astronomically. That was typical of Professor Utuama. This explained why public service could take Utuama into politics but politics could not snatch the humanity and morality out of him. Similarly, politics could take him out of the classroom but it couldn’t take teaching, and mentoring out of him.

Throughout his long and treasured career trajectory in the Delta State government which lasted for about 16 years (Eight years as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, 1999-2007; and eight years as deputy governor, 2007-2015), Utuama, stayed true to himself.

Whether Utuama was in the classroom teaching at the University of Lagos or he was presiding over the Delta State Tenders Board which he was Chairman between 2007-2011, or he was deputizing for the governor of Delta State, Dr Uduaghan at that time, his understanding and conduct, radiated excellence and geniality. His love for the people was glorious. He exuded great brilliance, candour and committed patriotism. As Stephen Covey espoused, “Motivation is a fire from within. If someone else tries to light that fire under you, chances are it will burn very briefly.’ The late former deputy governor had the fire from within him. He was humble but classy. Prof, as I used to address him, was also a man of humble beginnings.

Utuama’s string of accomplishments in the field of legal scholarship cum practice as well as public administration are gladdening and meritorious. His phenomenal academic papers and works are well documented. In an age of opportunism, where integrity and honesty seem to have taken flight, Utuama remained committed to his age-long principles of honesty, moral conviction and rule of law. He would rather deploy the instrumentality of the law to test, resolve complicated matters than resort to circumvented process.

He was a very dedicated Christian of the Catholic faith. I recollect vividly in November, 2010 when the election of Governor Uduaghan was annulled by an election petition tribunal. As the Commissioner for Information, I was part of a team designated to meet in Abuja with Professor Utuama. We both boarded the same flight enroute Abuja. However, while airborne, our flight ran into severe adverse, tempestuous and very turbulent weather. The pilot tried to de-escalate the tension by announcing that even though the flight encountered bad weather the situation was under control. I turned to Prof. We both said the Catholic prayers, and he assured me that God will mercifully navigate the flight to touchdown safely in Abuja. His composure, calmness in the midst of that tension was very soothing.

I recall my last conversation with him, and the assurances that he was recovering well and that his condition was getting more stable. Little did I know that would be our last discussion. Habitually, I spoke to him through his son, Dr Ovie Utuama, while he was in the United States. And upon his return to Nigeria, I would call his daughter, Dr Fejiro , to speak with him, as his phones were taken away from him. His demise is a big loss to all-Delta state, the legal profession, the Niger Delta and Nigeria. His contributions to national development were extraordinary. He was a member of the Body of Benchers (1993-2003); member, Chartered Institute of Arbitration in the UK, fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, chairman of the Delta State Boundary Committee, etc.

He was a conscientious scholar, collegial, deeply convivial, and professional in his disposition. His love for education was heroic. Professor Utuama who hailed from Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South Local government area of Delta State was born on June 5, 1947. He earned his LLB, LLM, and PhD degrees from the University of Lagos, where he also taught for several years. He was subsequently named a full professor of Law, and conferred with the prestigious SAN in recognition of his excellent and meritorious legal practice. He was the author and editor of over a 100 scholarly works. He was married to Nelly Tuwere Utuama and they are blessed with four lovely children. Adieu Prof. Your lasting legacy and rich memory live in our hearts.

•Ambassador Oma Djebah, Journalist-Diplomat, Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Delta State Honourable Commissioner for Information, and previously Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand, is the author of the book, Niger Delta: Peacebuilding Options.