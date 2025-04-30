At Morocco Forum, Akpabio Canvasses South-South Unity to Confront Global Challenges

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio yesterday at the third edition of the South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum held in Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco, advocated unity, solidarity, and action among nations of the Global South.

A statement from Akpabio’s Media Office explained the senate president spoke before an assembly of lawmakers, diplomats, and development leaders.

The forum was themed – “Inter-regional and Continental Dialogues in the Countries of the South as a Fundamental Lever to Address the Emerging Challenges of International Cooperation and Achieve Peace, Security, Stability, and Common Development.”

Akpabio urged southern nations to move beyond rhetoric and forge a new era of cooperation, industrial growth, and political resilience.

He said: “We meet here today not merely to exchange words, but to forge weapons – of ideas, of solidarity, of bold policy, and brave cooperation.

“The storms we face – economic upheavals, climate crises, political instability – will not be conquered by isolated efforts, but by united resolve.”

Akpabio hailed Morocco as a symbol of bridging continents and traditions, praising the host nation for offering not just hospitality but “a fulcrum upon which we may turn the heavy wheels of history.”

He reminded the gathering that apartheid fell not by isolated goodwill but by united, determined action across nations and peoples. He called on the South to summon that same collective strength against today’s challenges.

“No fortress of difficulty – economic, political, or social – can withstand the force of our unity and determination,” he asserted.

Akpabio also highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to the cause of regional integration through platforms such as ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He stated that true development would be driven not by isolated national efforts but by collaborative South-South action anchored in trust, shared vision, and strategic partnerships.

Akpabio emphasized that nations of the South must choose collective endurance over short-term ambition.

He challenged the Forum not to let the Rabat gathering be remembered merely as a symposium of speeches but as the historic moment when the Global South “rolled up its sleeves, joined hands across oceans, and lit the torch of common development that no darkness could extinguish.”

Akpabio said, “Let it be said of us, in the chronicles of tomorrow, that when history beckoned, we did not falter; when the moment demanded courage, we stood as one; and when the world doubted the strength of the South, we proved that unity forged in purpose is a force no power on earth can defeat.”

Chairman of the Forum, Mohamed Ould Errachid, Speaker of the House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco and Chairman of ASSECAA, emphasized the urgent need for deeper South-South cooperation in confronting global economic and security challenges.

He commended the participating nations for their commitment to dialogue, describing the gathering as “a living testament to the will of the Global South to take its destiny into its own hands and build a future of shared peace, prosperity, and dignity.”

The third edition of the South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum continues in Rabat, with participants deliberating on practical frameworks to bolster interregional cooperation, economic resilience, security, and sustainable development among southern nations.

The senate president led a delegation of eight senators to the conference, consisting of Senator Peter Nwaebonyi, Senator Osita Ngwu, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, Senator Samaila Kaila, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Senator Salihu Mustapha, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, and Senator Titus Zam.