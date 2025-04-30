  • Wednesday, 30th April, 2025

Aruna, Goda, Others Get Opponents for 2025 ITTF World Championships

Featured | 26 minutes ago

Africa’s top-ranked table tennis players, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s Hana Goda, are set to discover their opponents for the 2025 ITTF World Championships. The official draw will take place on Wednesday, April 30, as the world’s elite players gather in Doha, Qatar, from May 17 to 25, 2025.

Aruna, ranked 20th in the Men’s singles, and Goda, ranked 27th in the women’s singles, will lead the African contingent at the tournament.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has decided to use the Week 18 World Rankings, published on April 29, as the basis for seeding the players.

With less than 19 days to go until the highly anticipated ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Doha, excitement is building. The draw ceremony is a pivotal moment for players, as it determines their path in this prestigious tournament.

The latest ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking Lists, released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, will set the seedings for all events. Players and fans are closely monitoring these rankings, which will shape the competitive landscape of the tournament.

The World Championships will feature five individual events: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles, all played in a straight knockout format.

