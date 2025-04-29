Your Desperation Root Cause of PDP’s Crisis, Group Tackles Atiku

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Good Governance Group of The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has attributed the lingering internal crisis within the party to the inordinate ambition of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to become president at each election year.

The group also slammed the son of the former Vice President, Mohammed Atiku, for making disparaging comments against the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Bala that he never supported his father, in both his 2019 and 2023 presidential election races.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media of the group, Hon. Chidubem Ikenna, the group stated this in response to Mohammed Atiku’s attack on Bauchi state governor.

The statement faulted Atiku for not building the consensus and platform across board but focusing mainly on his own ambition just as he was also accused of surrounding himself with sycophants. The group dismissed the insinuation that Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, was the architect and the root cause of the crisis rocking the PDP.

The statement cautioned Mohammed to tread with caution and not to blame any governor for being responsible for Atiku’s defeat, noting that he lost because Nigerians have seen through the facade: a man unwilling to adapt, unable to inspire, and incapable of winning without turning every ambition into a warpath.

The statement read: “ If your father had spent half as much time building real bridges as he does tearing down perceived opponents, perhaps he wouldn’t need you out here insulting those who once stood by him. The same Governor Bala Mohammed you now criticise openly stood with Atiku in 2019 and never asked for payback—only for mutual respect and fairness. Unfortunately, loyalty under your father’s leadership is a one-way street paved with arrogance and entitlement.”

“It is time for you and those in your father’s camp to understand that no one, no matter how wealthy, experienced, or connected, is bigger than the party. The PDP is not a family business. It is not a retirement plan. And it is certainly not a vehicle to launder personal legacies at the expense of collective progress.”

The group asked:|”Who betrayed the PDP zoning arrangements for personal gain?Who used the platform of the party to negotiate across enemy lines while pretending to lead a united front?,who turned a presidential campaign into a family affair?, who got carried away and deceived by certain character in the villa that he had been anointed the next president? whose arrogance caused the party avoidable electoral losses through the withdrawals of the Governors of Rivers, Oyo, Abia, Enugu and Benue states?

The group urged Mohammed to defend his father with facts but not with aggression, adding that the more he speaks the more he reminds the party of how he was defeated during the last election.