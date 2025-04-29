Troops Recover over 180,000 Litres of Stolen Crude, Arrest 23 Suspects in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in synergy with other security agencies, have arrested 23 suspected oil thieves and deactivated 13 artisanal refineries in Niger Delta region.

In a statement, Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel, Danjuma Jonah, said the troops also confiscated over 180,000 litres of stolen products across the region.

Danjuma explained that in decisive operations conducted in Rivers State, around Orashi/Okolomade general area in Abia/Odual Local Government Area (LGA), over 45,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) in sacks, concealed at different locations within a very treacherous forested area were recovered.

He disclosed that around Obiafo in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, an active illegal refining site was destroyed with over 28,000 litres of stolen crude recovered in two reservoirs, adding that one suspect was arrested at the area, while others fled on sighting the troops.

The Army spokesperson said: “Troops conducted operation around Peterside Community in Bonny LGA, where an illegal refining site was uncovered, with three pots and receivers and over 10,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

“Similarly, in a snap operation conducted along Obrikom – Omoku, two wooden boats conveying over 3,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were intercepted. Meanwhile, seven suspected oil thieves were apprehended in connection to the heinous crime. “

The ongoing clearance operations at the fringes of Imo River is progressing with several illegal refining sites, drum pots and receivers taken out.”

Danjuma stated that in Akwa Ibom State, the troops intercepted a tanker truck with Registration number 1430 LA filled with 39,994 litres of stolen products along Itu – Calabar highway in Itu LGA.

He mentioned that two suspected oil thieves were arrested in connection to the seizure. “Further probe led to the discovery of fake waybill papers in possession of the criminal elements.”

Also, along Abak – Ikomima road in Uyo LGA, the troops intercepted a truck with Registration number 22689 LA loaded with 39,985 litres of stolen crude. The products were also said to be conveyed with fake papers”.

At Ibio Ndot Community in Orok Anam LGA, the statement revealed that troops discovered 103 nylon bags filled with over 3,090 litres of illegally refined AGO concealed in a cassava farm.

Danjuma also revealed that “In Bayelsa State, around Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area, troops discovered an illegal refining site with over 2,600 litres of AGO in sacks.

“At Adibawa area, also in YELGA, over 2,500 litres of stolen crude and 1,100 litres of illegally refined AGO in sacks were recovered”, adding that six suspected oil thieves were arrested at the scene.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, has called on troops to sustain the pressure on all forms of economic sabotage in the region.

Emekah called on Niger Delta people to continue to support military operations by providing credible information on the activities of criminals in their domain to the security agencies.