Tinubu Hails Remo Stars FC on Historic NPFL Victory

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) title, a milestone achievement that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the historic victory, four years after the team’s promotion to the elite league, as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, the coaching crew and the management.

President Tinubu admired the team’s resilience and perseverance, noting their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title.

He expressed hope their example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism.

The President also commended the vision and commitment of the club’s owner and chairman, Mr. Kunle Soname, whose investment in grassroots football—exemplified by the construction of the state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne—has provided a vital foundation for the growth of sports in Nigeria.

As Nigeria’s champions, Remo Stars have become Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League.

President Tinubu urged the team to deploy the same undaunting spirit and focus to win continental honours.

He called on football fans across Nigeria to rally behind the team as they carry the nation’s hopes onto the African stage.