SURCON Inducts 433 Newly Qualified Surveyors

The Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) has inducted 433 newly qualified surveyors, with a reminder from the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGOF) Abduganiyu Adebomehin, that their expertise will be needed in shaping the nation.

The programme was themed: “Beyond the Seal: Elevating Your Brand, Voice and Value as a Professional,“ and took place at the Chida International Conference Centre , Abuja, according to the Head, Information and Public Relations, Henry David.

Adebomehin in his address said: “It’s a new dawn of a promising future where your expertise will be needed in the shaping of the nation. Because as surveyors, the whole nation as well as the world relies on surveyors as experts to provide the critical framework upon which nations are built Nigeria inclusive”

While encouraging the inductees, the SGOF assured the new surveyors that the office will champion their development through ongoing learning opportunities and collaborative studies that encourage the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

“ Let accuracy and precision be your guiding stars and let the pursuit of excellence define your every endeavor,” he advised.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, in his goodwill message, urged the inductees to embrace continuous learning, adhere to the code of ethics and conduct and be good ambassadors of the profession.

Former Minister of Environment and past Registrar of SURCON, Suleiman Hassan-Zarma in his message, charged the inductees to push the frontiers of the profession and to break all the barriers that may come their way.