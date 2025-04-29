Soludo: My Second Term Will Focus on Specific Projects, Sustenance of Old Ones

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that his second term will centre around specific projects that will put a crown to his quest to make Anambra a green, liveable and prosperous homeland.

The governor said while doing this, he will also ensure sustenance of projects he has already achieved in his first term.

Soludo will be on the ballot on November 8, for a re-election bid as governor of the state, after an initial four-year term, which ends on March 17.

In a press statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Soludo listed specific projects he will embark on to include; three new smart cities, Anambra mixed-use industrial city, rail project to connect specific cities in the state, digital access to medical consultations, development of tourist sites, bursary for Anambra students and many others.

The statement which was made available to THISDAY in Awka, read in part: “Governor Soludo’s next chapter is built around scale and sustainability. Three new smart cities, namely Awka 2.0, Next Onitsha, and the Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City (AMIC), are poised to redefine urban living in Nigeria.

“Governor Soludo’s next phase includes a comprehensive Oncology Centre, Anambra’s answer to Nigeria’s growing cancer burden. This will complement the telemedicine backbone already in place, ensuring that quality healthcare reaches not just cities but the most remote wards.

“Every resident, no matter where they live, will have real-time digital access to medical consultations. Health emergencies will meet smart responses. Rural births will receive world-class care. Governor Soludo’s health vision is radical in its simplicity: every life must count.”

He added that other projects include: “The next frontier, Anambra Transport Masterplan will deliver a state rail network, linking major commercial centres, dualisation of more Trunk A highways across the state, a modern mass transit system, combining BRTs, water transport, and digital ticketing. This is all about productivity, ease, and environmental responsibility.

“Also, Governor Soludo is set to unlock Anambra’s untapped tourism goldmines, projects that will merge heritage with hospitality. This means that Ogbunike Caves, Owerre-Ezukala Waterfalls, and Agulu Lake will be developed into world-class eco-tourism destinations with supporting infrastructure, security, and luxury accommodations.

“The Marriott Hotel in Awka, with the groundwork on-going, will anchor a new era of business and leisure tourism in the state. Culture, once an afterthought, will become commerce. The way of life of the people will be projected respectfully and sustainably.”

He added that: “To ensure that no student is left behind, a comprehensive Anambra Students’ Bursary Scheme will be launched.

“So far, Governor Soludo’s three-year track record has silenced doubters and inspired believers. But what is coming next is even more compelling,” Aburime stated.