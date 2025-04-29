Q1 2025: Transcorp Hotels Reports 52% Increase in Revenue to N21bn

Kayode Tokede





Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025 with a revenue of N21 billion which is impressive Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 52per cent when compared to N13.8billion in first quarter (Q1) 2024.

The hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), stated that the strong growth reflects enhanced operational performance.

The company in a statement said, “With the recent completion of the new event centre, the company is well-positioned to unlock additional revenue streams and drive further profit growth—reinforcing Transcorp Hotels’ leadership in Nigeria’s hospitality sector and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

The statement added that Transcorp Hotels achieved a notable improvement in gross profit margin in Q1 2025, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment marked by rising inflation and increased operating costs.

The company successfully reduced its cost of sales margin from 28%per cent in Q1 2024 to 25per cent in Q1 2025, resulting in a 75per cent gross profit margin in Q1 2025.

In terms of sustained profitability, Transcorp Hotels sustained its profit momentum in Q1 2025, growing gross profit by 59.6per cent to N15.84 billion from N9.92 billion of the preceding year also delivering a strong Profit before Tax of N6.16 billion compared with N6.09 billion of the previous year— even without the exceptional N2.9 billion foreign exchange gain recorded in the prior year.

“This solid performance highlights the underlying strength of our operations and our ability to deliver value, even in a less favourable macroeconomic environment,” the company explained.

The MD/CEO, Transcorp Hotels, Uzo Oshogwe in a statement said, “Our Q1 2025 results demonstrate the underlying strength of our business and the effectiveness of our strategic focus on driving revenue growth.

“The significant increase in revenue and the impressive profit margin growth are clear indicators of the hard work and dedication of our team. We recently added Transcorp Centre, a 5,000-capacity event space, to our expanding assets, including the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, as we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the African hospitality landscape.”