People’s Princess, Adewale, Joins  Amuwo Odofin LG Chairmanship Race

Ayodeji Ake

A Lagos State politician, Princess Zainab Adeniji-Adele Adewale, known as the ‘People’s Princess,’ has officially entered the race for the position of Executive Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government by purchasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form.

According to a press statement, the political landscape surrounding her candidacy shifted dramatically on April 23, when Hon. Wasiu Bello, a two-term legislative councillor and former Leader of the Legislative House, formally withdrew from the race to endorse Princess Zainab.

The political landscape surrounding her candidacy shifted dramatically on April 23, when Hon. Wasiu Bello, a two-term legislative councillor and former Leader of the Legislative House, formally withdrew from the race to endorse Princess Zainab.

Both politicians are said to be aligned with the powerful Consolidation Campaign Committee within Amuwo Odofin LGA, and their collaboration highlights a key moment of unity in the party’s internal dynamics.

Bello’s decision to step aside in favor of Princess Zainab is being hailed as a shrewd political move, strengthening her position and consolidating support ahead of the primaries.

“The endorsement is particularly significant for the APC’s local structures, as it demonstrates a commitment to unity and strategic consolidation within the party. It is also a notable gesture in support of increased women’s participation in governance, aligning with the broader objectives of the APC to foster inclusivity and empower grassroots communities,” the statement added.

In response to these guidelines, the Consolidation Campaign Committee has worked to streamline its aspirants, ensuring that the party’s efforts are not fragmented.

As the race for the position of Executive Chairman heats up, Princess Zainab emerges as the frontrunner with her campaign gaining momentum and drawing widespread support.

Her platform is built on a vision of inclusive, people-centered leadership, positioning her as a beacon of unity and progress for the future of Amuwo Odofin Local Government.