Over 22,000 Benefit from Seplat/NNPC JV Eye Care Initiative 

Seplat Energy and its Joint Venture partner, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has flagged off the 2025 edition of its flagship healthcare initiative, ‘Eye Can See’, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The opening ceremony of the programme, which was held at the Full Moon Hotel, Owerri, provided free eye care services, cataract surgeries, and reading glasses to thousands of residents, especially the underserved and vulnerable, the company said in a statement.

It said the event marked another impactful chapter in Seplat Energy’s long-standing mission of delivering sustainable social investments across its host communities; of which the intervention speaks to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which aims to “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Managing Director, Seplat East Onshore Limited, Ibi-Ada Itotoi, highlighted the core objective of the initiative, stating that the “Eye Can See” programme embodies the very spirit of Seplat Energy’s commitment to sustainable development, inclusive healthcare, and meaningful corporate social investment.

“At Seplat Energy, we believe that true corporate success is measured not only by financial performance, but by the positive and enduring impact we create in the lives of the people and communities we serve. Our approach to Corporate Social Investment (CSI) is rooted in the conviction that business must be a force for good, driving progress, equity, and well-being for all.”

Base Manager, Eastern Asset, Seplat Energy, Emmanuel Otokhine, represented Itotoi as well as Chioma Afe, Director External Affairs & Social Performance, Seplat Energy at the opening ceremony.

Afe said: “Today, we celebrate one of our flagship healthcare initiatives: the “Eye Can See” programme surgeries, and distributed 12,307 prescription glasses.”

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Seyi Omotowa, was represented at the ceremony by Senior Adviser, Government Relations, NUIMS, Mrs. Wilson Halimat.

Omotowa said: “We are here to connect to our primary constituents in the bid to consolidate on our sustainability efforts. These efforts have shaped many lives, and there is still much more to be done. This speaks to our continuous commitment and pursuit in sharing health-related knowledge and resources to help our people and ensure their wellbeing.”