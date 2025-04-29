Okonjo-Iweala, Aig-Imoukhuede, Nnaji, Peterside, Enelamah, Others Eulogise Paschal Dozie

Dike Onwuamaeze





The movers and shakers of corporate Nigeria, global economy and the academia yesterday showered encomiums on the Founder of the defunct Diamond Bank, late Dr. Paschal Gabriel Dozie (PGD) as a beacon of purpose, excellence and unwavering faith.

Speaking virtually at the “Night of Tribute” in honour of Dozie, the Director General of World Trade Organisation (WT0), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said that Dozie would be remembered all over Nigeria for his genius in starting an enduring financial institution, the Diamond Bank that made his name.

Okonjo-Iweala said: “He was a quietly persistent character and I think that everyone will remember him for that. He spoke passionately about events and spoke out in the way that matters to him about the way our country is ran. “I will remember him very fondly. We will remember him forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace!”

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, said that Dozie was not only a seasoned economist and an accomplished banker, but was also the founding Chairman at MTN Nigeria.

Ndukwe said that at a time when Nigeria was navigating through uncertainty, Dozie dared to imagine the mobile revolution and digital transformation of our nation.

He said: “Where others hesitated, he moved on with conviction to be counted as one of those that made that dream a reality. Where others saw risks, he saw significant opportunity. Indeed, Dozie was a quite visionary. He was never the loudest voice in the room. He didn’t chase the spotlights but when he spoke we listened because behind every word muttered was depth, insight and a lifetime of wisdom.

“He was a man of integrity especially in a world where shortcuts often tempt the bold. Paschal never compromised.”

In his tribute, the Chairman of Geometric Power Limited, Professor Bart Nnaji, recalled that his first meeting with Dozie was in the early 1990s when they were members of the Vision 2010 that was set up to provide a strategic direction for Nigeria to become a higher medium income nation by 2010.

According to Nnaji, who is a former Minister of Power, some credible sources attributed to him the idea of Vision 2010 but Dozie never took the credit.

“He was self-effacing. He was a rare and unassuming being who the Almighty God has used to touch multiple people across the globe and changed development history of our dear nation positively,” he said.

The Chairman of Access Holdings, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said that Dozie was a very modest man who told to him “just call me Paschal” in his first meeting with him.

According to Aig-Imoukhuede, Dozie chose Diamond because he wanted all to sparkle and made millions to sparkle, adding that he was “the quintessential branding expert and the quintessential communication guru.”

“In many aspect of my life I have taken a queue in the things Dozie chose to do. Progressive growth and development of a nation and people are done when you have shoulders of giants to stand on.”

A former Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dr. Atedo Peterside, said that Dozie was always involved in search for solutions as “he constantly believed that he could find a different path out of every situation.”

The Managing Director of Nigeria Exchange Group, Mr. Temi Popola, eulogised Dozie’s life as one that was very purposely lived.

“He was a builder of institutions. He was a pioneer. He was someone who envisioned a better future for generations yet unborn. He reminded me severally that leadership without services is hollow and success without integrity is ultimately failure,” he said.

According to the Vice Chancellor of Pan Atlantic University (PAU), Professor Enase Okonedo, Dozie’s influence transcended the boundaries of business.

Okonedo thought that it was divine that Dozie was the first president of LBS Alumina Association because his influence helped to shape the association and really helped us focus on ethical leadership and values.

“Service at the LBS and the university was really service. At PAU it is unpaid service. For Dozie to dedicate over 25 years of his life in service to the LBS and the university was no mean feat, bringing to bear the very best of corporate governance.

“His life really was a legacy of service and he really believed that service was not drawn from place of power but from the place of humility,” she said.

Also, the former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okey Enelamah, noted that what made Dozie stood out mostly was his meekness.