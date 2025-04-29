  • Tuesday, 29th April, 2025

NLNG Unveils ‘VIBES’ as Economic Empowerment Strategy for Host Communities in Rivers

Nigeria | 41 minutes ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has relaunched one of its key economic empowerment programmes formerly known as Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) as a way of spurring the growth of small businesses and youths within it’s over 110 host and pipeline communities in Rivers State.

The new scheme, now known as VIBES, is to ensure growth and sustainability of small businesses owned and managed by previous YES beneficiaries.

Speaking at the relaunched event in Port Harcourt, yesterday, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, said VIBES stands for Vocational, Innovation, Business, and Empowerment Scheme.

 She said: “NLNG believes that entrepreneurship is not just about starting and running a business, it is about creating opportunities that uplift the communities to drive economic growth and spark positive social change.

“In line with NLNG’s vision of improving lives sustainably, VIBES is a deliberate programme to engender entrepreneurial knowledge, and the networks needed to grow entrepreneurs and change-makers in our communities.”

Over 1400 youths from NLNG’s host and pipeline communities in Rivers State had been trained in 10 different empowerment programmes since inception of YES in 2004 though less than 300 are said to be operating viable businesses till date.

The crafts include Automotive, Advanced welding, Catering and Hotel Management, Fashion Designing and Cosmetology, Farm Management, Information and Communication Technology as well as Photography and Video Production.

Horsfall who was represented at the event by the Manager, Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Charles Epelle, said: “We believe that VIBES will foster an environment where individuals can create businesses, generate employment, and become innovators.

“This belief drives our commitment to nurturing local capacity and enabling individuals to become creators of jobs, wealth, and lasting impact”

Speaking further, she said the programme is a modern approach to economic empowerment which “offers enhanced support through networking opportunities, grants, resources, and mentorship to help participants refine and scale up their ideas.”

VIBES came into force last year as a way of refining the implementation of the company’s YES programme, which was initially designed to make the participating youths economically and socially responsible and self-reliant through guided technical and managerial development training.

In conceptualising VIBES, NLNG assembled experts in entrepreneurship, business development, law, technology and innovations and several other fields for continued training and mentorship of the select business operators to ensure continued survival, growth and sustainability of such businesses.

Beneficiaries will be administered professional, practical, participative trainings designed to build robust technical and managerial capacity.

Participants in the top 50 are expected to receive a grant of $1,300 each, disbursed in two tranches. This funding, it was gathered, is intended to help upscale their business and as part of a broader support system that includes mentorship, networking, and additional advisory services.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.