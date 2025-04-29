Judge Declines Application to Bar Journalists from Covering Court Proceedings

An application seeking an Ikeja High Court of Lagos State to stop Journalists from covering and reporting an ongoing case relating to an alleged attempt to forcefully take over a land belonging to a renowned medical doctor and international consultant, Dr Ojo Ademola Oluwatosin, in Lagos has been rejected by the court.

The trial Judge, Justice Akinkunmi Idowu, who declined the plea by the Defendant Counsel, Mr Kehinde Akerele, who had urged the court to caution the Claimant from using the media in publishing the court’s proceedings, noted that the court derives no such power to restrain the media from covering the court proceedings, more particularly if the report is correct and according to what happened before the court.

The Judge ruled that Journalists have the constitutional duty, to report whatever goes on in an open court.

Claimant Counsel, Dr Adekunle Ojo, SAN, denied using the media to publish the court’s proceedings.

Respondents in the Suit No. LD/15415LMW/24 filed by the Claimant are: Starmark Finance Company Limited, Stephen Ajibade-Abisuga, Tunji Solaja, and Engineer Peter Omotosho.

The Claimant is praying the court to restrain the Defendants from usurping the right of ownership of the Claimant, over a land located in Lekki, Lagos.

The Judge adjourned the matter until May 20, for the continuation of the hearing.