BAMIDELE ATOYEBI highlights Bola Tinubu’s political vision and leadership on Nigerian society

Johnny Nash may not have had President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in mind when he sang his hit song, I can see clearly now the rain is gone; though there is a slight difference here because it appears people are seeing clearly while the Tinubu rain is still on, so that by the time it will be gone the praises may become eternal.

Everyone would agree that the general approval and acceptability ratio of the President when he was assuming office is different now with even the worst critics falling in line because his clear vision has also cleared the vista for them to see more clearly. Examples are legion and need no recounting.

With the waves of decamping going round in the country, I want to quickly use this opportunity to pen down what many people don’t know about Bola Ahmed Tinubu progressive Ideology and explicit vision on impactful leadership.

The man Tinubu who I have never met in person but have received his Ideology and captured his vision for more than two decades and half has turned out a confirmed enigma, the proverbial elephant felt by the blind, the part you touch tells you what you know.

President Tinubu is big on impactful leadership and people oriented Ideas. This is clearly shown in Lagos State, a state full of milk and honey. He has turned this state to where every Nigerian wants to live or visit before saying bye to this world.

He doesn’t stop at that, he went on to leave a leadership footprint that all his successors are following. From former governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, to Governor Ambode, now to Sanwo Olu. Only the blind or enemy of progress would deny Tinubu leadership reality in Lagos. The other thing is that while he is a Collossus in Lagos, his influence transcends Nigeria as he has followers across the globe drinking from the rich political ideologies he has fashioned.

Do you want to talk about how he envisioned Lekki which has now turned to a real estate hub in Lagos and Nigeria at large? Do you want to mention how he envisioned Eko Atlantic that all big boys and companies are now jostling to site their headquarters? You want us to remind you of Lekki Free Trade Zone that the biggest oil refinery in the world is now sitting on? If we start listing, we wouldn’t get to the crucial point of this material on time.

I have never met him in person but have been so engrossed in his political orientation to the point that I can say that I am a walking encyclopedia of Tinubu leadership blueprint. Well, the Bible says, the wind bloweth but no one can tell where it comes from, we only feel the impacts. So is Tinubu leadership hands on me.

This is why I feel so disappointed when many of the appointees of this administration are yet to come to terms with his political fever, thereby making naysayers to say “he built Lagos but when he got to nation-building, cement has finished.” Like Paul the apostle said, “I wish I could be cut off from Christ because the Israelites, my tribesmen who are the actual chosen ones have refused to embraced Christianity”.

This general realisation that the dream of Tinubu for the country is all encompassing is even on the face of appointees failing to adopt his all inclusive system of leaving no one behind. This aspect of leaving some who are even more fervent without any special encouragement might seem to be a failing of his leadership, but not so. There is no way Tinubu can reward all adherents and supporters directly through appointments. What should be the situation is that those so appointed should carry others along but unfortunately, most of the appointees lack the proper understanding of the Tinubu ways and instead, corner everything for themselves and their families thereby creating unnecessary anger among followers. If you are taken in, please carry other people along so that there will be a trickle down effect of this leadership and ideology.

So I say, how long will it take these appointees to know their left from right, how long will it take them to push out people- oriented policies and programs? How long will it take them for the Jagaban leadership spirit to spring forth in them?

People are already getting tired, the waiting is wearying them; they can’t wait to experience the Tinubu leadership they voted for. Do they need to be sat down or enrolled into the Tinubu School of politics and leadership or we need to open their head and fill it up with what Tinubu’s vision and leadership is all about?

Thank God for the different defections from across parties to APC and thanks to all of them that so much believe in Tinubu leadership.

A strong environmental activist and Ijaw leader, Government Ekpumopolo also known as Tompolo said: Tinubu is a good man, he has the experience and what it takes to move this country forward. I like that statement. Because this has been what many people who have not encountered him say, including some of us that have not met him in person. He’s indeed a good man, who will sacrifice everything for others.

He paused his presidential ambition for Nuhu Ribadu in 2011, halted his ambition for Atiku Abubakar in 2007, also sacrificed his ambition in 2015 for General Muhammadu Buhari. Those are ultimate sacrifices that no politician in Nigeria would ever give.

As momentum are gathering towards President Tinubu re-election bid, we want to urge all the appointees to make this journey seamless by pushing out solid and people friendly policies and programs and should know that helping Jagaban reelection bid goes beyond keeping money for his second term election. It involves making all the electorate enjoy the dividend of democracy. It also comes along with carrying along all those who contributed to the president’s victory in 2023.

As we all know, everyone cannot get appointments but everybody can be carried along.

Bamidele is part of the BAT Ideological Group and takes part in the Accountability and Policy Monitoring Movement