Guala Closures Announces Inauguration of New Plant

Guala Closures, a world leader in the production of closures for the spirits, wine, water, beer, non-alcoholic beverage, and edible oil markets, inaugurated yesterday its new greenfield manufacturing facility in West Africa, strategically located in the Lagos Free Zone.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ugo Boni, Consul General of Italy in Lagos, Adesuwa Ladoja, CEO of Lagos Free Zone, Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Guala Closures, and other executives of the Group. This expansion represents a key milestone in the company’s growth strategy, strengthening its commitment to the African market and enhancing its presence in one of the continent’s most dynamic economies.

The Nigerian plant will serve West African markets and can supply anti-counterfeiting safety closures for spirits bottles, including innovative features developed precisely for this specific market.

“This investment underscores our commitment to advancing in the African market and creating value for our partners,” said Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Guala Closures. “Indeed, our global presence and in-depth knowledge of local markets allow us to stay close to our global customers, addressing their specific needs in every region of the world with customized solutions and outstanding service. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and maintaining a strong focus on product quality and safety, we aim to enhance brand identity while offering robust protection against counterfeiting – an increasingly critical issue in the industry.”

Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, the Managing Director and CEO of Lagos Free Zone, added: “We are delighted that Guala Closures, one of our most prestigious international clients, has decided to expand their operations in Nigeria through our ready-to-lease Standard Industrial Facility at the LFZ. We are committed to supporting the next phase of growth in Nigeria and West Africa for Guala Closures.”