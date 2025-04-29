FIRST E&P Marks 100th Crude Oil Cargo Lifting, Export

FIRST Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (FIRST E&P) has announced the successful completion of its 100th crude oil cargo lifting and export from the Abigail Joseph Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit.

Describing it as a significant milestone, it stated that this was achieved on April 18, 2025, highlighting the company’s sustained operational excellence, resilience, and commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

“Since the company’s inaugural crude oil lifting and export in January 2021, the NNPC/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (JV) has consistently demonstrated operational reliability and efficiency in its offshore activities.

“The latest crude export parcel size of approximately 650,000 barrels of oil, brings the cumulative volume exported from the Abigail Joseph FPSO to an impressive 63,840,578 barrels within just four years.

“What makes this achievement especially remarkable is the operational track record behind it. Throughout these operations, the company has maintained a reliable facility uptime of approximately 95 per cent while recording zero Lost Time Incidents (LTI) — a clear testament to FIRST E&P’s unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship,” the company stated.

General Manager, Operations at FIRST E&P, Mr. Olatunbosun Oni, pointed out that the milestone is a reflection of the expertise, innovation, and relentless dedication of the firm’s people, as well as the strength of its partnerships.”

“From our first lift in January 2021, to our 50th in May 2023, and now our 100th, every step has been powered by collaboration, resilience, and an unyielding pursuit of operational excellence, ” Oni said.