FG Prioritising Workers’ Health, Safety, Says NSITF Boss

Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF), Seun Faleye, has said that federal government is giving to priority to the safety and health of workers in the country.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work at the Fund’s corporate head office in Abuja Monday, the Managing Director, represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Investments, Dr. Adedeji Adegoke, reaffirmed the management’s “unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of Nigerian workers.”

In a related development on the World Day for Safety, the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), Monday, tasked its members to cultivate a culture of occupational safety and health, thereby reducing the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

To this end, it encouraged governments to ensure appropriate work environments, infrastructure, and just laws for employees and workers.

The President of NIEEE, Engr Felix O. Olu, in his welcome address at a one-day webinar to commemorate the occasion, noted that in every year, for the past twenty-two years, the International Labour Organisation (ILO), commemorates the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on the 28 April.

Meanwhile, while explaining the theme “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work,” NSITF MD Seun Faleye said the world is currently going through technological renaissance that is redefining the modern workplace.

He acknowledged the role of Artificial Intelligence, digital sensors, machine learning and other technologies that were once futuristic, in saving lives, restoring dignity and minimising injuries at the workplace.

The Managing Director said the theme aligned with the strategic focus of NSITF on prevention of workplace accidents, protection and productivity.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work was instituted by the International Labour Organization, (ILO) in 2003 to raise awareness on the importance of preventing workplace accidents, injuries and diseases and to champion the culture of safety and health at work.

The NSITF boss enjoined all stakeholders to make this year’s safety and health week a turning point.

He called for stronger collaboration among partners, better policies and commensurate resources even as he urged the media to help spread the message of safety and health at work.

The MD said that a safe worker is a productive worker and a healthy workplace, a prosperous nation.

The NSITF has lined up week-long activities to commemorate the day. Among these is a roadshow in Abuja, Monday, sequel to the press briefing, to sensitive the public on safety and health at work.

On his part, according to the President of NIEEE, Engr. Felix O. Olu, “The 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work has been tuned to focus on the impact of digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) on workers’ safety and health.

“The chosen theme is “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work”. It is stating the obvious to say that this theme is relevant to EEE.”

Engr. Olu said: “Members will recall that we have a professional Section, Embedded and Emerging Technologies, to handle such issues as artificial intelligence and others, ICTE and ECE, having direct relevance to digitalisation.

“However, this year, in view of the cross-cutting nature of AI, today’s commemoration is being organised by another relevant professional Section, Avionics and Space Engineering, harnessing a related focus environment as case study for the webinar.

“The ILO selected the 2025 theme with the objective of discussing and harnessing how artificial intelligence and digitalisation are transforming workplace safety and health, encompassing new technologies like advanced robotics, data analytics and exploring how these technologies impact occupational safety.”

He further added that the take-home message therefore is to protect the rights of employees and workers, by cultivating a culture of occupational safety and health, to reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

His words: “It is also to encourage governments to ensure appropriate work environments, infrastructure, and just laws for employees and workers. I enjoin all present today to carry forward these messages in addition to technical knowledge that will be shared today.

“On behalf of the National EXCO, I want to thank all present here today for your availability, whether you are our member or not.

“Let us remember that the primary and most basic evidence of responsibility for safety at work, is diligent use of Personal Protection Equipment, PPE.

“That is why most common symbol of today’s celebration across the world carries a helmet somewhere somehow.

“I congratulate the Chairman/VP ASE, Engr Terab Ibn-Ali and his Section Board members for successfully mounting this webinar,” Olu concluded.