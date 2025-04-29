FG, CSCS Seek Strong Financial Market Infrastructure for Sustainable Investment

Kayode Tokede

The federal government, Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), among other stakeholders who attended the African and Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA) 2025 conference in Lagos have urged Nigeria and other member countries to develop a resilient financial market infrastructure that ensures inclusive digital access and promotes sustainable investment pathways.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, speaking virtually at the conference with theme, “Shaping the future: Financial Markets & Infrastructures as Catalysts for Transforming Economies,” stated that the financial systems of the region must undergo significant repositioning to support resilience, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.

He pointed to the rapid technological evolution reshaping engagement across Africa and the Middle East, driven by innovation, digital disruption, and shifts in the economic order.

This evolution, he said, requires a fundamental rethink of financial systems and architecture he emphasised the crucial role played by financial market infrastructures—such as depositories, clearinghouses, and digital platforms in sustaining transparency, enabling liquidity, and building market trust.

These institutions, he argued, are instrumental in unlocking capital flows and creating long-term opportunities that drive national prosperity.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian government’s commitment to strengthening its financial markets through deliberate regulatory reforms, comprehensive capital market development strategies, and robust public-private partnerships.

For Nigeria and the broader region to shape the future of finance, Shettima said there must be a shift from a narrow domestic focus to a broader, integrated regional outlook.

He also described Africa and the Middle East as well-positioned for transformative growth, given their demographic strength, digital ambition, and growing appetite for bold policy reforms.

Delivering the keynote address, Chairman of Coronation Group Limited, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, noted that enhancements to financial market infrastructure across the Middle East are already opening up new market opportunities for the region.

He underscored the need for deepened collaboration among AMEDA members to accelerate the organization’s growth and global competitiveness.

Speaking earlier, AMEDA Chairman, Abdulla Jaffa Abdin, called on member nations to harness their collective strength to fuel economic growth, drive innovation, and expand financial inclusion.

He reiterated AMEDA’s growing relevance in the global financial space and the strategic imperative for its members to act in unison to maintain momentum and maximize impact.

The Vice Chairman of AMEDA, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, stressed the need to establish robust institutions, build networks, implement sound regulations, and forge lasting partnerships. These steps, he said, are essential not only to address current challenges but also to seize emerging opportunities and prepare for the future.

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Imomotimi Agama emphasized the collective duty of stakeholders to ensure that the growth of financial markets across Africa and the Middle East is not just quantitative but transformational.

He highlighted the need for transformation that deepens financial inclusion, mobilizes capital for infrastructure and climate-resilient development, and builds the trust necessary to attract investors and promote regional prosperity.