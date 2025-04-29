Discover Motherland Africa Launches Photo, Video Competition to Celebrate Nigeria

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

In its efforts to reward excellence in photo and video profession, Discover Motherland Africa, has launched its groundbreaking multimedia competition christened, “See Motherland Through Your Eyes.”

The Co-Founder of the group, Chidinma Nwankwo, in a statement on Tuesday, enjoined Nigerians across the globe to be part of the program by capturing and celebrating the spirit of the country through original photos and videos

She said the program is part of the broader build-up to Motherland 2025, a global cultural movement and flagship festival celebrating Nigeria’s heritage, tourism, and diaspora connection, noting that participants must submit their most powerful visual stories of Nigeria, its landscapes, people, culture, and everyday life.

Nwankwo while explaining the rationale behind the competition, said, “This is more than a competition, it’s an invitation to reflect, reconnect, and reimagine Nigeria through your personal lens, every photo and video tells a story, and together, these stories will remind us of the beauty and pride in our roots.

“Whether it’s the breathtaking views from Obudu Cattle Ranch, the rich traditions in local villages, or a cherished family gathering, this competition is about capturing the Nigeria you know and love from April 25 to June 1, 2025.”

According to her, the categories to be competed for include Scenery & Landscapes – Nigeria’s natural wonders and vistas; Hidden Gems–Lesser-known places that deserve the spotlight; Tourism Sites– Historic landmarks and destinations and Your Favorite Place & Memories– personal stories rooted in place.

The statement read, “Prices for 1st Place: ₦5,000,000; 2nd Place: ₦2,500,000 and 3rd Place: ₦1,000,000 as People’s Choice Award: given to the entry with the highest public engagement.

“Participants are expected to post their entries on Instagram using the hashtags #MyMotherland #SeeMotherland #Motherland2025 and tag @seemotherland. Each caption should share the personal story behind the entry.

“To be eligible, participants must also follow @seemotherland, @honhannatumusawa, and @fmactce_nigeria while standout submissions will be featured weekly on Discover Motherland Africa’s platforms, offering creators visibility across a wide audience. Entries will be judged based on Motherland Spirit, Creativity, Storytelling, Quality, and Engagement.

“Winners will be announced on June 6, 2025, via @seemotherland and contacted directly.”