APC Owan Leaders Rule out Third Term for  Ihonvere

APC leaders from Owan West and Owan East have ruled out another term for House of Representatives leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvere who represents the Federal constituency in the House.

The leaders resolved, at a meeting at the residence of the party’s apex leader in both local governments, Reverend Peter Obadan at Ovbiokhain, that there has never been a third term for a House of Representatives member from the district.

They therefore called on Owan East local government area to get ready to present a candidate for the seat in 2027.

Prof. Ihonvbere, also of the APC, is from Owan West and is on his second term in the House, having been elected in 2019 and 2023. “

“The House resolved that Owan East should start scouting for a House of Representatives candidate as there will be no third term for any individual from Owan West, “ a communique issued after the meeting held on April 19, stated.

The meeting unanimously endorsed Reverend Obadan, a former deputy governor of the state as the top leader of Owan Nation, Alhaji Abulganiyu Lawani, also known as Abu Millionaire, as Owan East leader. High Chief Lucky Ohimai was endorsed as Owan West leader.

On the issue of Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly , now that the APC is the dominant party with 15 out of the 24 members, the meeting mandated the three leaders to “ liaise with those concerned to ensure that the position does not elude Owan Nation.”

The current speaker, from Owan West on the platform of the PDP but there have been moves to replace him with an APC member from Owan East, Honourable Eric Okaka.

The meeting was attended by prominent APC leaders , among them Dr Afolabi Umahikhe, Hon Victor Ojo Asein, Okaka, Hon Abdulahi Isah, Hon Arunah Mohammed, Hon Angelina Aikpokpo who is Edo North APC leader