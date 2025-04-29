Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a renowned businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu.

Achimugu, according to her lawyers, was arrested around 5 a.m, on Tuesday, shortly after she voluntarily arrived Nigeria from London.

Her arrival was sequel to an order of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which had ordered her to appear before the EFCC on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to respond to allegations related to an ongoing investigation.

The anti-graft agency had declared the businesswoman wanted over alleged money laundering and fraud.

However, her lawyer had informed the court that she would visit the EFCC today in connection with its ongoing investigation into an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had, in a short ruling on Monday, ordered Achimugu to present herself to the commission in respect of a case of money laundering involving her.

Justice Ekwo had also directed that Achimugu must be present before his court on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to continue proceedings in the matter.

The judge gave the directive while delivering ruling in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/626/2025, filed by Achimugu against several law enforcement agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the EFCC, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

However, EFCC through its lead counsel, Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), informed the court that Achimugu was under investigation for alleged conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering, corruption and possession of property reasonably suspected to have been acquired through unlawful means.

Achimugu had initially honoured the commission’s invitation on February 12, 2024, during which she made a written statement and was subsequently granted administrative bail through her lawyer and surety, Darlington N. Ozurumba.

But, she was said to have failed to report back as agreed, choosing instead to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the commission.

In the counter affidavit filed against the businesswoman’s suit, the anti-graft agency disclosed that Achimugu, in her statement, explained that the inflow of N8.71 billion into her corporate bank accounts is an “investment fund” for the acquisition of an oil block.

She claimed the funds were transferred to the Federal Government’s account through her company, Oceangate Engineering Oil and Gas Limited, referencing documentation from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

However, further investigations, according to the commission, showed that Achimugu’s company actually acquired two oil blocks, Shallow Water PPL 3007 and Deep Offshore PPL 302-DO at the cost of $25.3 million.

The lawyer added that investigations further revealed that the payments were allegedly made in cash via bureau de change operators and that the ultimate sources of the funds could not be traced to any legitimate business income or partnerships.

The commission also alleged that the acquisition process was fraught with corruption.

The anti-graft agency described Achimugu’s current suit as a calculated attempt to frustrate the ongoing investigation, despite a previous court decision in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/451/2024 dismissing her claim of fundamental rights violations.

Following the dismissal of the earlier suit, the EFCC continued its investigation by dispatching inquiry letters to various banks and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Land Authorities, Special Control Unit against Money Laundering and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to gather more evidence.