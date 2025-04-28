Women Kreatives’ Empowers 2,000 Women at ‘2025 Connect Summit’ in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

No fewer than 2000 young women were empowered at the Women Kreatives Connect Summit (WKCS), held over the weekend by the ‘Terra Academy for the Arts’ (TAFTA), at Regal Hall, Daystar, Ikeja, for a day of inspiration, networking, and skill-building.

Themed ‘Building as a Creative in Nigeria’, the summit featured a panel session with TAFTA’s brand ambassador, Bamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as ‘BamBam’ and actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha, a.k.a ‘Emeneks’, who shared insights on turning passion into profit and navigating Nigeria’s creative industry.

Attendees participated in workshops on scriptwriting, art business and entrepreneurship, live creative challenges, and networking moments.

Top female content creators received free premium content creation kits, reinforcing TAFTA’s mission to equip women with tools to succeed in the creative economy.

Founded by Bolanle Austen-Peters, TAFTA empowers women through creative education and professional certifications, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

With over 30,000 individuals already impacted, TAFTA envisions preparing the next generation of creative professionals to contribute meaningfully to society.

The Academy offers free training and certifications in animation, art business and entrepreneurship, scriptwriting, sound design, and stage lighting, open to creatives aged 18-35 in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano states.