Varsity Unions, Students Hail FG’s Release of N50bn Earned Allowances

– SSANU, NASU meet on sharing formula

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of various staff unions in the federal universities in the country have welcomed the release of the N50 billion as Earned Allowances to the workers in the institutions.

Contrary to reports that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the government’s move, the union together with other university-based unions had expressed satisfaction on the release of the money.

However, the unions are urging the federal government to do more by releasing the N200 billion as revitalization fund to help in fixing of dilapidated facilities in the universities.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) which met recently to consider modalities for the sharing of the N50 billion released by the federal government for payment of Earned Allowances to university workers said they happy at the government’s move.

On its part, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the timely release of N50 billion to settle the long-standing earned allowances owed to members of ASUU and other non-academic staff unions in federal universities across the nation.

A statement by Comr. Olushola Oladoja and Comr. Samson Ajasa Adeyemi (Samrich), the NANS President and the Secretary, respectively, said the action is not only a win for ASUU, but an indication of progress and purposeful leadership that aims to transform tertiary education in Nigeria.

THISDAY gathered that the two university-based unions met in Abuja under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU now chaired by President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim.

The meeting came just as the President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, was chosen as the new Chairman of the Joint Action Committee, JAC, of SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions NASU.

A statement by the SSANU National Public Relations Officer, NPRP, Comrade Jafar Bage stated that the announcement was made by the President of NASU, Dr. Mokolo Hassan, during a JAC meeting in Abuja.

Hassan described the appointment of the SSANU President as “long overdue” and expressed confidence in the new chairman’s ability to lead the committee effectively.

While details of the tenure were not fully disclosed, he emphasized the importance of unity between the two unions in addressing common challenges.

Members present at the meeting pledged their full support and cooperation to the new JAC chairman, reaffirming their commitment to collaborative efforts in advancing the welfare of university workers.

The Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU has been instrumental in negotiating with the federal government on issues affecting non-teaching staff in Nigerian universities, including wages, working conditions, and pension matters.

The highlight of the meeting was the way forward on the disbursement of the N50 billion Earned Allowances recently announced by the Ministry of Education to be shared among the university-based unions as well as the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement and presentation of SSANU yearly calendar.

The leadership of JAC is rotated between SSANU and NASU and Comrade Samson Ugwoke handed over to NASU at the end of his tenure about five years ago.

One of the university-based unions in the country, Congress for University Academics (CONUA) has commended the federal government for the payment of the N50 billion Earned Allowances to universities.

The union however asked the federal government to urgently address the concerns its exclusion from the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement on the funding and operations of federal universities in the country.

National president of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu, told journalists at the weekend in Abuja that any attempt to conclude anything on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement without voice and input of his members could spell doom for the peace the universities are currently enjoying.

He said that the group had sent a protest to the Minister of Education regarding its desire to be included in the renegotiation talks by the federal government’s committee led by Alhaji Yayali Ahmed but received no response.

Sunmonu said: “By 20th December 2024, a letter was extended to us that we have been invited to the renegotiation. Up and until now that I’m speaking to you, we have not been given this opportunity.

“There has not been any meeting that we were invited to physically. And we just read on 5th April 2025 that Alhaji Yayale Ahmed and his committee have submitted a report.

“Of course, we have protested on the pages of the newspaper and we have also written to the Minister of Education directly that any attempt to conclude anything without our voice will spell doom for the peace the universities are enjoying.

“Currently, we all know that since October 2022, universities have relatively been at peace in terms of no strike action, so to say. So, because no union can represent our interests better than ourselves, so you cannot shave our head behind our back.

According to CONUA president, its academic staff members will not accept any deal struck between government and ASUU on their behalf.

In terms of its strength, Sunmonu said that as at today, CONUA has branches in 30 universities in Nigeria including state universities and inter-university centres.

Commenting on the disbursement of the recently released N50 billion Earned Allowances to federal government universities, Sunmonu said the money was meant for payment for the work done by deserving staff.

He said that Ministry of Education is still working out modalities for the payments.

He however described the N50 billion release as a flash in the pan, insisting that what is important to university workers is their monthly emolument – how much they earn as monthly salary, especially with the inflationary trend.

He said part of the reason CONUA is protesting its exclusion from the renegotiation talks is because as far it was concerned, what ASUU was demanding in renegotiation talks was not enough.

“It amounts to negotiating the academics into poverty because we know in 2009, a minimum N1.2 million was offered for professors but our sister rejected it, saying it wasn’t a product of negotiation.

Sunmonu added that the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement offers an opportunity to seek review of university staff emolument in line with the current realities.