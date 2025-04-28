  • Monday, 28th April, 2025

Osimhen on Target as Galatasaray Go Five Points Clear at the Top

Sport | 1 hour ago

Victor Osimhen scored one goal and contributed an assist for  another as Galatasaray cruised to a 5-1 victory over Eyüpspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The visitors took control early in the first half, with Osimhen setting up Roland Sallai to open the scoring in the 29th minute. Galatasaray continued to dominate after the break, and Lucas Torreira doubled their lead with a fine finish in the 56th minute.

Osimhen then got on the scoresheet himself, scoring Galatasaray’s third goal in the 71st minute to all but seal the win.

Eyüpspor managed to pull one back through Luccas Claro in the 79th minute, but it was only a brief moment of hope for the home side.

Álvaro Morata came off the bench to score twice in quick succession, finding the net in the 87th and 89th minutes, as Galatasaray wrapped up a comfortable victory.

The result keeps Galatasaray top of the Turkish Super Lig table with 80 points from 30 matches, five points clear of rivals Fenerbahce.

