NOA Initiate Moves to Boost Public Health in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has underscored the importance of sanitation awareness in promoting public health, preventing disease outbreaks, and fostering a clean and sustainable environment.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the State Coordinator of NOA, Mrs. Grace Olobio, stressed that improved sanitation is key to reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases such as cholera, diarrhea, and typhoid fever, especially among young children.

“Sanitation awareness is not just about cleanliness. It’s a fundamental part of disease prevention and environmental protection,” Mrs. Olobio said.

She explained that good sanitation practices can significantly reduce mortality rates, enhance community health, and support economic development by lowering healthcare costs and improving productivity.

According to her, the agency’s awareness efforts are focused on key areas including proper waste disposal, regular hand washing, safe water treatment, toilet hygiene, and food safety.

She added: “These practices may seem basic, but they are life-saving. Teaching people to wash their hands, store water safely, and handle food properly can prevent deadly outbreaks.”

To promote these practices, the NOA is intensifying its community engagement efforts through public health campaigns, school-based programmes, and partnership with local authorities, traditional rulers, and civil society organisations.

The agency also plans to use social media platforms to broaden its reach.

Olobio appealed to Bayelsa residents to actively participate in keeping their communities clean, stressing that collective action is essential for sustaining public health.

“We must all take responsibility. By working together and embracing proper sanitation habits, we can build a healthier, safer Bayelsa,” she added.