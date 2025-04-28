Massive Demolition Looms Along 61.1km Lekki-Epe Right of Way

Segun James

Following the intention of the Lagos State Government to begin construction of public infrastructure work on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, persons intent on buying property along the corridor will be do so at great risk. The state government warned property owner on that axis of its intention to embark on development projects. The implication is that many properties are already in breach of the 94metres setback and likely to demolition.

For many unsuspecting buyers, this is the time to be vigilant as many landlords many be secretly planning to offload these properties to unsuspecting buyers who may not be aware of government’s warning.

The government, in an advert stated that 61.1km along the corridor designated as a Right of Way by the government for the construction of public infrastructure, and that those who have encroached on the RoW and are already embarking on development activities should ceased immediately.

Part of the notification read: “As part of sustainable planning and in line with the Themes agenda of the Lagos state government guaranteeing adequate space for immediate and future infrastructure requirements of the state, in furtherance of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as Amended.

“To this end, the general public is here by informed that Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway (61.1km from Admiralty Toll-gate Plaza to Epe Junction) has a defined Right of Way of 94 meters reserved for critical infrastructure development.”

Thisday checks revealed that some owners of properties along corridor which have encroached on the Right of Way may be desirous to sell their property to unsuspecting members of the public.

The government in the advert signed by Mr. Oluwole Sotire, Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, insisted that the corridor has been earmarked for a three-lane dual carriageway, pedestrian bridges, the Green Rail Line tracks, drainages and gas pipeline among others, hence such development activity risk demolition.

The Public Notice published on April 7, 2025 by the government in Thisday warned unwary buyers to beware as those who know they will be affected start selling their to unsuspecting buyers.

“As a result, the Lagos state government is seeking the cooperation of members of the public for the protection of these critical spaces for important social infrastructure may be compromised if proactive measures for the conservation of the Right of Ways are not applied.

“In the light of the above, Lagos State Government hereby enjoins members of the public, who have encroached on some areas along the alignment by carrying out various activities within, to as a matter of urgency commence disengagement as soon as the alignment are defined and the encroachment identified.”