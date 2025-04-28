  • Monday, 28th April, 2025

Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions, Match Man Utd Record

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions with their 5-1 win against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side needed a minimum of one point to secure the title and match Manchester United’s record of 20 league crowns, and strikes from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, as well as a Destiny Udogie own goal, sealed the deal.

“This is the most beautiful club in the world. We deserve this. We are going to enjoy the next couple of weeks and take it in,” captain Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports after the game.

“I was desperate to win it for (the fans) and all the fans around the world, and for us as well.”

Salah’s goal was the 185th of his Premier League career, making him the league’s top-scoring foreign player.

With Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, they cannot mathematically catch the league leaders, even with four games still to play.

Liverpool boast a 15-point advantage over Arsenal, having lost only twice in 34 league games this season. It represents a spectacular debut season for Slot, who left Feyenoord to replace Jürgen Klopp as Liverpool manager last summer.

The Dutchman paid homeage to Klopp after the final whistle, singing his name to the crowd just as the German had done for him after his final game at the club 12 months ago.

