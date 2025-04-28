Golf: South Africa’s Cup Tees-off on May 4 at Ikoyi Club

The third instalment of the South Africa’s Cup, an 18-hole golf tournament is set to take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos, as part of South Africa Week celebrating 31 years of that country’s Freedom and Democracy.

Managed by Crossflex Nigeria Limited and supported by a coalition of leading sponsors, including AB Inbev, Movenpick, Glenfiddich, FoodCo, Federal Palace Hotel, Jungle Filmworks, Frosty Bite, 1860 Travels, Mikano Motors, Acutech Support Systems, Checkoff, Q-shop, Pepsi, Kaldi Africa, and Guinea Insurance, the third edition of this acclaimed tournament continues to forge stronger ties between the Nigerian and South African business communities.

The South Africa’s Cup brings together amateur golfers from Nigeria and South Africa business communities, including prominent business leaders and community figures, for a day of sport and networking on the golf course.

As part of the South Africa Week, the tournament has earned wide acclaim for fostering bilateral partnerships and celebrating South Africa’s democratic milestone. Its elegant setting and high-profile participation make it a highlight for golf enthusiasts and a catalyst for economic collaboration.

Consular General, Professor Bobby Moore, emphasized the event’s significance, stating, “The South Africa’s Cup is key to fostering the already cordial tie between the two critical economies of the continent, and its impact reverberates deeper into other aspects that have driven deeper integration of the two economies.”

He further commended the organizers, adding, “We commend Crossflex Nigeria Limited for their innovative approach, which has elevated the South Africa’s Cup into a premier platform for unity and collaboration.”

Supported by an impressive coalition of Nigerian and international brands, the 2025 South Africa’s Cup is a testament to the shared commitment to unity, economic integration, and community development.

The tournament also plays a vital role in promoting tourism, cultural engagement, and sporting excellence, further solidifying its place as a key fixture during South Africa Week