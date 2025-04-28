Foundation Empowers 60 Trainees, 50 Widows with Tools, Finance in Ondo

No fewer than 60 trainees in different fields have been empowered with working tools by the Tomiwa Aregbesola Foundation.

The beneficiaries, who had been trained by St.Gabriel Skill Acquisition and Empowerment, were empowered to start off their various vocations to reduce the unemployment rate in the state.

The foundation also presented textile materials and cash gifts to about 50 widows, doled out one industrial sewing machine to St. Gabriel Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Foundation to enhance its training programme.

The tools distributed to the beneficiaries include sewing machines, hair dryers, laptop computers, make-up kits, textile materials and cash gifts.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the founder of the foundation, Mr. Tomiwa Aregbesola, reaffirmed his commitment to empowering future generations and supporting the most vulnerable in the society.

Aregbesola, who noted that the world was in an era marked by rapid technological advancements and evolving economic landscapes, hinted that the significance of skill acquisition is more crucial than ever.

According to him, “The strength of any society lies in the empowerment of its youth.”

His words: “When youths are armed with relevant, innovative, and essential skills for entrepreneurial endeavours, they stand at the threshold of countless opportunities.

“With the right support and resources, these young individuals can harness the skills they have acquired and turn them into enterprises that not only sustain their families but also contribute to the broader economy.

“Today, we celebrate the brilliance of these graduates and our commitment to providing them with the tools necessary for success. With the equipment provided today, we are enabling hands-on learning and paving the way for self-employment and entrepreneurial pursuits.

“You, our young graduates, are the visionaries of tomorrow; you are innovators, dreamers, and change-makers. As you step into the world with your newfound skills, remember this: entrepreneurship is not merely about starting a business; it encompasses creativity, resilience, and the determination to improve your circumstances.”

He, however, called on beneficiaries to be focused and ensured they used the tools judiciously, advising them not to sell them.

He added: “Let your passion guide you, and never forget that every great achievement begins with the willingness to try. Your journeys may present challenges, but remember that you have a community standing firmly behind you. Never attempt to sell the equipment you have received, for the Tomiwa Aregbesola Foundation is dedicated to supporting you in times of need. We will continually monitor your progress, no matter where you are.”

On the textile materials and cash gifts distributed to 50 widows, Mr. Aregbesola said: “While we empower our youth, we must also turn our attention to another crucial segment of our society—widows.”

He added that the challenges widows face are often exacerbated by socio-economic factors, cultural stigmas, and, frequently, a lack of support systems.

He said: “At the Tomiwa Aregbesola Foundation, we believe that empowering widows is not just an act of charity; it is a vital component of community building.

“Every woman deserves to reclaim her voice, dignity, and independence. By offering vocational training, financial literacy workshops, and emotional support, we are ensuring that widows can regain their footing, achieve financial independence, and set positive examples for their children and communities.”

Earlier, the founder of St Gabriel Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Foundation, Adebayo Ayodele disclosed that the beneficiaries were all trained for three years, though they signed for two years.

Ayodele said because they couldn’t afford tools, they spent three years on the training.

His words: “When the founder of Tomiwa Aregbesola Foundation got wind of the development, he decided to provide all the needed working tools for all the graduates to start off their vocations.

He assured them that “these tools are being presented to relevant persons and I can assure you that they will make use of them.”

Commending the founder of Tomiwa Aregbesola Foundation for the gesture, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Fasonranti Taiwo, called on other philanthropists to look into empowering the youth and widows in the society to reduce the level of unemployment and poverty in the society.

Also, the Deji and Paramount ruler of the Akure kingdom, His Imperial Majesty Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi, commended the sponsor, saying what he has done would spur many indigenes of Akure to emulate him.

He charged the beneficiaries to use the equipment to better their lives and look forward to giving back to the society in future.

Senior High Chief Olufemi Bello, the Odopetu of Akure kingdom, who was also present at the event, enjoined the beneficiaries to seize the opportunity presented to them by Tomiwa Aregbesola and shape their future.

Present at the event are the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ondo State, Taiwo Fasoranti represented by Ileola Adegoroye, Executives Director, Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Ifedayo Abegunde and his wife, High Chief Asae of Akure kingdom, Adegbonmire, and the organiser’s father, Mr Akin Aregbesola.

Others are the Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area, Gbenga Fasua, the wife of the organiser, Lolade Aregbesola and many other dignitaries.