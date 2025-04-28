Forum Appeals to Tinubu for Intervention on Key Projects in A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Unity Forum (AUF), a bipartisan coalition of prominent sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom State, has issued a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for federal government’s intervention in critical developmental projects within the state.

The AUF, in a statement released in Uyo emphasised the significance of Governor Umo Eno’s recent endorsement of President Tinubu’s re-election bid, highlighting it as a bold and constitutionally grounded decision.

They noted that this endorsement has garnered substantial support from the people of Akwa Ibom, positioning the state as a strong ally in the president’s future political endeavors.

The AUF recalled that in a historic meeting on February 28, 2025, Governor Eno and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio led a 104-member to the Presidential Villa in Abuja. During the visit, the governor presented three pivotal requests to President Tinubu: urgent federal intervention in addressing ecological disasters affecting the state, support for the development of the Ibom Deep Sea Port, and an invitation for the President to undertake a state visit to commission key projects.

The AUF underscored the transformative potential of the Ibom Deep Sea Port, describing it as a strategic asset that would not only bolster the state’s economy but also serve as a vital maritime hub for the nation and the Central African region.

They stressed that federal backing is crucial to actualise this project, which promises to create numerous job opportunities and enhance Nigeria’s non-oil revenue streams.

Furthermore, the forum highlighted the pressing need for federal assistance in mitigating ecological challenges that have plagued various parts of Akwa Ibom, including severe erosion threatening infrastructure and livelihoods. They appealed for reimbursement of substantial funds the state has already expended on disaster management efforts.

The forum also reiterated the importance of President Tinubu’s visit to Akwa Ibom, suggesting that such an engagement would not only strengthen federal-state relations but also provide an opportunity for the President to witness firsthand the developmental strides made under Governor Eno’s administration.

The bipartisan appeal was endorsed by a distinguished array of Akwa Ibom stakeholders, including: Rt Hon. Udeme Otong, Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly; Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District; H.E. Moses Ekpo, MFR, former Deputy Governor; Obong Umana Okon Umana, former Minister; Atuekong Don Etiebet, former Minister; Rt. Hon. Chief Ndueso Essien, former Minister; Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien; Senator Effiong Bob; Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem; H.E. Chief Assam Assam, SAN; Rt. Hon. Francis Uduyok; Hon. Blessing Umoh (IPAC); Aparawa James Edet, International President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio /Akwa Ibom Union; Aniekpeno Mkpanang, International President of Ati Annang; Sir Esang Nsa Bassey, President General of Oron Union; Rt Hon. Prof. Ini Udoka; Senator Aloysius Etok; and Arc Otu Ita Toyo.

The Akwa Ibom Unity Forum expressed confidence that President Tinubu’s favorable response to these requests would not only validate Governor Eno’s support but also exemplify a commitment to equitable development and national unity.