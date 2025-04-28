FG Set to Offset 5 Months Wage Award Arrears

The Federal Government is set to pay the outstanding five months N35,000 wage award arrears to workers.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued by Mr Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations.

Mokwa said that the Federal Government had earlier paid five months wage award in instalments.

He said that the outstanding arrears would be paid in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.

He said the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary.

“The wage award arrears will not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid,” he said.

Mokwa said that the Federal Government was determined to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency. (NAN)