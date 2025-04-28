  • Monday, 28th April, 2025

FG Set to Offset 5 Months Wage Award Arrears

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The Federal Government is set to pay the outstanding five months N35,000 wage award arrears to workers.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued by Mr Bawa Mokwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations.

Mokwa said that the Federal Government had earlier paid five months wage award in instalments.

He said that the outstanding arrears would be paid in instalments of N35,000 per month for five months.

He said the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary.

“The wage award arrears will not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid,” he said.

Mokwa said that the Federal Government was determined to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.